The House is set to vote on the Covid relief bill today, President Joe Biden launched his first military action as commander in chief and Covid forces some Russian diplomats into an unusual exit from North Korea.

Here's the latest on that and everything else we're watching this Friday morning.

House to vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, but minimum wage hike all but doomed

The House will vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package Friday, just days after the U.S. crossed 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to pass the sweeping bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and billions of dollars to distribute the coronavirus vaccines and to assist schools and local governments.

But the legislation faces widespread opposition from congressional Republicans, who decry it as a liberal wish list.

However, a minimum wage hike Democrats included in the relief bill is likely to die in the Senate after a ruling Thursday evening.

The parliamentarian, the in-house referee, said that the provision to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 violates the rules and cannot be included in the bill.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president was "disappointed" but would work with Congress to "determine the best path forward" and in the meantime urged quick passage for the rest of the relief plan.

Friday's top stories

AFP - Getty Images file

Biden ordered airstrikes in Syria, retaliating against Iran-backed militias

The operation is the first known use of military force by the Biden administration. The airstrikes on buildings in Syria appeared aimed at sending a signal to Iran and its proxies in the region that Washington would not tolerate attacks on its personnel in Iraq, even as it looks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. By Dan De Luce and Mosheh Gains | Read more

Why vaccinating the world will take more than Biden's billions

Last week President Biden announced $4 billion for a humanitarian program called COVAX which aims to fairly distribute vaccines between rich countries and the developing world. But experts say Biden's mountains of cash and rhetorical support don't address the real reasons behind the dire state of global vaccine inequality. By Alexander Smith | Read more

He's back: Trump set to address CPAC in bid to extend his lease on the GOP

Banned from Twitter and golfing in Florida, Trump has kept unusually quiet since Biden was inaugurated — but we all knew that wouldn't last. With the GOP divided over him, the former president will address conservatives Sunday. Here's a preview. By Alex Seitz-Wald, Peter Alexander and Hallie Jackson | Read more

OPINION: Obama and Springsteen betray the purpose of their podcast by hosting it on Spotify

Here's the question for Barack and Bruce: With your combined talents and clout, why not partner with another company that's fairer to the musicians it streams? By Jon Garelick |Read more

BETTER: 5 things therapists wish you knew before starting couples therapy

If you feel like the pandemic is testing your relationship like never before, you're not alone. It's OK to ask for help. By Alyssa Newcomb| Read more

Also in the news ...

One wacky thing

Russian Foreign Ministry / AFP - Getty Images

Eight Russian diplomats and their families became unlikely social media sensations Friday after crossing the border home from North Korea by hand-pushed railcar.

With borders closed and travel restricted due to Covid-19, the diplomats were forced to abandon any hopes of red-carpet treatment on their departure from Pyongyang and instead take an elaborate and unusual method of journey home.

Read the story. Or watch the video.

