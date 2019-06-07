Breaking News Emails

By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

Can the police force you to give up your cellphone password? We take a look at that thorny issue, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden's change of course and the American teen who made tennis waves at the French Open.

Here's what we're watching today.

Give up your phone's password or go to jail

The police demanded William Montanez unlock his cellphone.

He refused — and spent 44 days in jail for contempt of court.

Can police force you to share your phone’s passcode? It depends on where you are — and what, if anything, judges have said about it.

In Montanez's case, he was released from jail once other drug and firearms charges against him were dropped.

But he's proud he took a stand.

“The world should know that what they’re doing out here is crazy,” he said.

As police now routinely seek access to people’s cellphones, privacy advocates see a dangerous erosion of Americans’ rights, with courts scrambling to keep up. Max Guther / for NBC News

Biden reverses stance on federal abortion funding after criticism

The former vice president and 2020 presidential contender said Thursday that he can no longer support federal restrictions on funding for abortion services, an abrupt reversal from his longstanding backing of the Hyde Amendment.

It was a U-turn from earlier this week when the Biden campaign reaffirmed to NBC News his support for the measure, a four-decade-old ban on using federal funds for abortion services, except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

The NBC News report led to a sustained wave of criticism of the Democratic frontrunner by fellow 2020 contenders.

But by Thursday evening, Biden said he could no longer stand behind such restrictions.

"If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code," he said.

'The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple'

Nearly 50 years after the police raid on New York City's Stonewall Inn that helped spark the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement, the New York Police Department has formally apologized for its actions.

“What happened should not have happened. The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said Thursday. “The actions and the laws were discriminatory and oppressive, and for that, I apologize.”

The New York police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York on June 28, 1969, is seen as a turning point in the gay rights movement.NY Daily News Archive / via Getty Images

In photos: Normandy ceremonies honor D-Day soldiers

British veteran John Lamont, right, looks at some of the gravestones ahead of a memorial service in Bayeux. Leon Neal / Getty Images

See more compelling images of the many veterans who went back to the scene of battle, perhaps the last time for many, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Plus

  • Original Mouseketeer Dennis Day went missing last July. Police say a body found at a home in Oregon in April is him.
  • President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "a nasty, vindictive, horrible person" for saying she would rather see him "in prison" than impeached.

THINK about it

From the Fyre Festival to Anna Delvey, con artists and grifters fascinate us for the same reason Trump does, Mikki Kendall writes in an opinion piece.

Science + Tech = MACH

Jupiter will be at its biggest and brightest next week. Here's how to get a good look.

Live BETTER

A "Financially Naked" session taught a writer some hard-learned lessons about saving money, investing and debt. She shares what she learned.

One fun thing

Seventeen-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned the French Open on Thursday, defeating defending champion Simona Halep to reach the semifinals.

She made history with the achievement: Anisimova is the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam semifinal and is the youngest American woman to reach a semifinal since Venus Williams in 1997. Even she seemed surprised by her win.

"I can't believe it," Anisimova said on court after the win.

But sadly, the New Jersey-born tennis star's fairytale run came to an end when she lost on Friday.

Anisimova was beaten by Australian Ashleigh Barty in a dramatic three-set contest 7-6, 3-6, 3-6.

Amanda Anisimova reacts after losing her women's singles semifinal match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty at the French Open tennis tournament.Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images

