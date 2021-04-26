Good morning, NBC News readers.

As President Joe Biden approaches the 100-day mark of his presidency later this week, we're taking a look at what he's achieved so far. And befitting a Hollywood classic, the Academy Awards ended with a dramatic twist last night.

'Help is here': Biden's 100 day bet

President Joe Biden set ambitious goals for his first 100 days in office.

America’s 46th president "knows that he has an enormous amount to do and limited votes in Congress, so he is going to maximize the window," said a Biden ally who worked in the Obama administration.

In this special project, NBC News' senior political analyst Jonathan Allen takes a look at how a man guided by a deep belief in an active federal government has navigated his early days at the helm of a nation in crisis.

And it feels like it's gone by in a flash. Take a look at a timeline of what's happened so far during Biden’s presidency as he approaches 100 days in the Oval Office this week.

Chloé Zhao, 'Nomadland' make history at wobbly Academy Awards

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao's portrait of a fiercely independent woman wandering the American West, swept the top Academy Awards for best picture, director and actress. But Hollywood's big night ended with a dramatic twist: Anthony Hopkins won the best actor Oscar for "The Father," beating out the late Chadwick Boseman, who had been nominated posthumously for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The surprise snub sent Twitter buzzing. Read more about the show's top moments, see the full list of winners and watch a highlight reel (including Glenn Close twerking).

Can regular at-home testing slow the spread of Covid? One N.C. county is trying to find out.

Pitt County, N.C., is participating in a federal pilot program that aims to have residents self-test for Covid-19 three times a week to see if easy at-home testing can stop the spread of coronavirus. By Lauren Dunn | Read more

Delivery drivers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. It's gotten worse.

Many gig workers fear for their safety as violence has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm very fearful every time I go out," said one delivery driver. "I don't want to lose my life over a $100 bottle of cognac or a fast food order." By Cyrus Farivar| Read more

OPINION: How Riz Ahmed defied stereotypes and bigotry to register a historic Oscar first

The first Muslim nominee for best actor eschewed the reductive roles that were readily on offer post-Sept. 11, making his achievement all the more remarkable. By Dr. Jalal Baig | Read more

'Price to pay': China targets Western fashion brands' bottom lines in boycott

"It is quite a tricky position. Companies flocked to China over the last 25 years with one purpose in mind: to make money," according to economist and author George Magnus. Now, they face a "huge dilemma" thanks to a consumer boycott and social media storm over Western brands' stance on cotton produced in Xinjiang, home to the country's Uyghur Muslim minority. By Adela Suliman, Zixu Wang and William Langley | Read more

BETTER: 'I'm not spending all day on zoom anymore': One man's post-heart attack goals go viral

After suffering a heart attack, one man's list of goals for himself to make sure he lives his life to the fullest has gone viral on LinkedIn. By Chrissy Callahan| Read more

The Oscars red carpet is back! Stars brought out their Sunday finest for the awards show, and didn't hold back when it came to fashion.

Check out what they wore and some of the hottest new trends - like peekaboo midriffs - from Hollywood's big night.

