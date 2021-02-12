Good morning, NBC News readers.

Today we are taking a look at the challenging distribution issues on the Covid-19 vaccine front, former President Donald Trump's defense team taking the podium in his impeachment trial and an immersive art exhibit in Chicago meant to take your mind off the pandemic.

Here is what's happening this Friday morning.

Biden admin secures 200 million more Covid vaccines. Next challenge: distribution.

The U.S. has secured 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna, which should provide enough doses to vaccinate nearly every American, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

It's great news, but it remains unclear when everyone who wants vaccinations will be able to get them given the logistical challenges of distribution and administering the shots.

One move that should help is the Biden administration last week tapping both large retail pharmacies and small local drug stores across the country to carry out the vaccinations.

For each of these mom and pop pharmacies, that has meant investing huge sums of money to purchase freezers for vaccine storage, buying personal protective equipment, acquiring scheduling software, hiring additional staff or shuffling employees around to allow them to run vaccination clinics within their storefronts or in firehouses, parking lots and community centers.

It’s crucial work in slowing Covid-19 infection rates, but there is a growing problem: These small businesses are often not getting paid for the extra work and associated costs.

Critics say if decades-old policies that gum up medical billing and insurance aren't tweaked soon, small pharmacies could fail in their efforts to help end the pandemic.

"We're doing a tremendous amount of work to provide this vaccine compared to others, and the reimbursement this time should be simple and represent that," said Neal Smoller, who owns the Village Apothecary in Woodstock, New York.

Meantime, if you are trying to secure a vaccine for yourself or a loved one, check out our new Plan Your Vaccine online tool. It tells you everything you need to know about getting a Covid-19 shot, based on your unique situation.

Trump's lawyers to present defense in impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump's defense team will begin a full day of arguments today at noon in his Senate impeachment trial after House Democrats wrapped up two days of presentations that included harrowing footage of last month's Capitol riot.

Trump's lawyers are expected to argue that an impeachment trial of a former president is unconstitutional — a point legal experts dispute.

They are also expected to say the former president's speech at a rally that preceded the violence at the Capitol, in which he riled up the crowd with repeated false claims of election fraud, is protected by the First Amendment.

Democratic House managers wrapped up their case against Trump on Thursday by focusing on the damage his supporters caused at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the harm that could come if he isn't held accountable.

"Impeachment is not to punish, but to prevent," said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., one of the impeachment managers. "We are not here to punish Donald Trump. We are here to prevent the seeds of hatred that he planted from bearing any more fruit."

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Plus

"My inappropriate comments caused big trouble. I am sorry" : The Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday after sparking a scandal over his sexist remarks.

: The Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday after sparking a scandal over his sexist remarks. A grand jury dismissed the case against two Buffalo police officers who shoved an elderly protester to the ground last year.

dismissed the case against two Buffalo police officers who shoved an elderly protester to the ground last year. Biden is ready to move on to his next agenda item: a major infrastructure push.

to move on to his next agenda item: a major infrastructure push. As Trump's businesses struggle , the crown jewel of his real estate holdings is at risk.

, the crown jewel of his real estate holdings is at risk. Chinese state TV's Lunar New Year gala, one of the world's most-watched TV programs with as many as 800 million viewers in the past, featured blackface performers during the national broadcast Friday.

THINK about it

Louise Linton's "Me You Madness" is a bad movie by bad people. I almost loved it, political and cultural critic Meredith Clark writes in an opinion piece.

Live BETTER

These three cozy, comforting vegetarian dinners are perfect for lazy weeknights.

Shopping

Presidents Day is this weekend. Here are the best sales and deals on furniture, clothing, home goods and more.

One fun thing

A massive space in Chicago has been turned into a floor-to-ceiling canvas of Van Gogh’s work, offering people a socially-distant way to step inside a painting and forget about the outside world.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter Monday to Friday, please sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra