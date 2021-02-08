Good morning, NBC News readers.

What is Tom Brady going to do with all those Super Bowl rings? We've got highlights from the big game and a look ahead to the political showdown in Washington this week: Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Brady seals 7th Super Bowl, leading Tampa Bay past Kansas City

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers capped the strangest season in pro football history Sunday night by staging a familiar scene: Tom Brady hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Tampa Bay defeated the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the first modern title game ever played on the home field of one of the two finalists.

The game was supposed to be an epic battle of the ages, pitting the all-time great Brady and Patrick Mahomes, 25, widely regarded as the best young quarterback in the game.

But the Buccaneers stormed to a 21-6 halftime lead and were never seriously challenged.

Brady, 43, was named Super Bowl MVP for an unprecedented fifth time and will now be fitted for his seventh championship ring.

The game's much-anticipated commercials and halftime performance by singer The Weeknd launched plenty of memes on social media. Check out our round up of the funniest ones.

And while most advertisers aimed for lighthearted humor to connect with the estimated 100 million viewers who watch the Super Bowl each year, some hit the mark, while others didn't.

Trump's second impeachment: 5 things to watch

The second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin this week.

As in his first impeachment trial a year ago, it will be difficult for Democrats to muster the two-thirds Senate majority required to convict him. But the trial is still expected to absorb the nation's attention.

The case rests on a single charge approved by the Democratic-led House: that Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As of Sunday evening, the structure of the trial and possible witnesses hadn't yet been announced. Here are five things to watch when it begins.

While many Senate Republicans have expressed doubt that the Senate will convict Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., called on the GOP to stop "embracing" Trump ahead of the trial.

Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month for his role in the Capitol riot. She has faced backlash from fellow Republicans for the move, but easily won a vote of confidence last week to maintain her leadership position.

Trump's impeachment trial is a constitutional referendum. But this time it's personal, Steve Vladeck, professor at the University of Texas School of Law, writes in an opinion piece.

Americans are more stressed than ever. Here’s how to cope a year into the pandemic.

This Valentine’s Day show your furry friends how much you love them with toys, treats and other gifts.

"Oh yeah, we’re coming back."

— Super Bowl MVP and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said after the game, putting to bed any thoughts that he might rest on his laurels and retire.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Saturday Night Live reimagined the million-dollar ads that are usually a feature of the big game in the age of Covid-19 and QAnon.

The show opened with a spoof of the "Super Bowl LV Pregame Show," featuring expert NFL commentators looking at the game's multimillion-dollar advertisements.

Images of civil rights marches, Rosa Parks and Black Lives Matter protests appeared as voice said, "We’ve learned once again that freedom isn’t free. But we must always strive for equality. And we must always reach for ... Cheez-Its."

The voice concluded, "Cheez-Its — historically delicious."

Another spoof ad that lampooned bored 30-somethings lusting after house listings on Zillow.com hit a nerve on social media.

In the sketch, the online real estate fantasy is shattered when cast member Mikey Day decides to contact an all-biz, no pleasure broker played to a tee by Cecily Strong.

