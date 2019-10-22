Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
Here's what we're watching today.
Trudeau projected to win re-election as prime minister
Official results are still to come, but it looks almost certain that Justin Trudeau has won a second term as prime minister of Canada, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and other major Canadian networks projected Monday night.
The campaign was an uphill battle for the 47-year-old son of a former Canadian prime minister.
Trudeau's campaign was roiled by scandal when images of him in brownface and blackface makeup as a young man resurfaced. He apologized, but the incidents undercut his image as a champion of inclusivity and tarnished his standing as a leader of progressive politics in an age of growing right-wing nationalism.
And before that,Trudeau was embroiled in a corruption scandal after his former attorney general said he improperly pressured her to halt the criminal prosecution of a Quebec company.
In a speech thanking supporters Monday night,Trudeau addressed those who did not vote for his party, saying "we will work every single day for you — we will govern for everyone."
Trudeau thanks supporters after projected winOct. 22, 201901:04
Kurds left to fend for themselves as Turkey's ceasefire set to expire
With the Turkey cease-fire agreement set to expire Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested that he would leave some U.S. troops in Syria to protect oil resources. But he made it clear that he saw no need for U.S. forces to defend America's Kurdish partners.
"We never agreed to protect the Kurds for the rest of their lives," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday.
"Where is the agreement we have to stay in the Middle East for the rest of humanity?" he added.
Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria has been heavily criticized by Republicans and Democrats.
The Kurds have made it clear that they view the U.S. withdrawal as a betrayal. Video emerged Monday of Kurds pelting American vehicles with vegetables and shouting insults at U.S. troops as they drove out of Syria.
With Russia appearing to be one beneficiary of the U.S. withdrawal, President Vladimir Putin is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to discuss Syria.
Meantime, the Pentagon recently began drawing up plans for an abrupt withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in case Trump surprises military leaders by ordering an immediate drawdown as he did in Syria, three current and former defense officials said.
What if you call 911 and no one comes?
In many low-income, rural communities across the country, emergency medical services are on the brink of collapse.
Ambulance services are closing in record numbers, putting around 60 million Americans at risk of being stranded in a medical emergency.
Because so many emergency medical services (EMS) agencies have been struggling financially, some states are stepping in with funding. But emergency medical experts say it’s not enough to cure the dire situation.
"We are literally one person away from closing," said Erick Hartse, a volunteer paramedic with the ambulance service in Marmarth, North Dakota, which has a population of 143.
There are 12 EMS personnel in Marmarth, and they each take 12-hour shifts. All 12 donate their time, without compensation of any kind. That means they must also work a full-time job to support their families.
"We've been relying on volunteers to be the backbone in EMS for a long time, and unfortunately, that needs to change," Hartse, 30, said. "Could you imagine being a volunteer doctor? It’s unfathomable."
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- The U.S. diplomat's wife suspected of killing a U.K. teenager in a fatal road accident will be interviewed by British detectives.
- Hundreds of thousands of Californians could lose power again this week.
- Four more parents have pleaded guilty in the sweeping college admissions cheating scheme.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he can't form a new government in the wake of Israel's deadlocked election.
- Reporter's Notebook: NBC News' Tom Costello explains how doing the "Macarena" at 2 a.m. helped him survive Qantas' record-breaking 19-hour non-stop New York to Sydney flight.
THINK about it
Sen. Mitt Romney's Trump criticism and the House's Syria rebuke show growing cracks in the GOP, Sarah Longwell, executive director of Defending Democracy Together and Republicans for the Rule of Law, writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
It’s the most iconic sign of autumn: leaves change from green to a brilliant array of reds, purples, oranges, and yellows, and all too quickly fall to the ground. But what causes the process?
Why leaves change color: the science of fall foliageOct. 21, 201901:53
Live BETTER
From Pinterest’s trending 30-day plank challenge to Facebook’s month-long squat challenge, do simple 30-day fitness challenges actually work?
One fun thing
As anti-government demonstrations paralyzed Lebanon, one group of protesters took a time out to sing "Baby Shark" to sooth a toddler stuck in traffic.
Video shot by the boy's mother shows a dozen or so men in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, belting out the earworm tune that has bewitched children and bedeviled parents around the globe.
Robin, the toddler, looks on as protesters carrying Lebanese flags surround the car and perform the song's signature clap.
"We sang 'Baby Shark' to make him happy," one of the men in the video, Elie-joe Nehme, told NBC News.
Not sure about his mom, but Robin seemed to appreciate the performance.
Demonstrators sing 'Baby Shark' to cheer up toddler amid Beirut protestsOct. 22, 201900:26
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks, Petra