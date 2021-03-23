Good morning, NBC News readers.

There has been another tragic mass shooting, this time in Boulder, Colorado. We have the latest on that and fresh questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine from U.S. health officials

10 killed, including police officer, in shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten people are dead, including a police officer, after a gunmen opened fire at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store on Monday.

A suspect, who was injured during the shooting, is in custody, police said. But authorities did not provide any details about a potential motive. Get the latest here.

Authorities identified the police officer who was killed as Eric Talley and said he was the first to respond to the scene Monday afternoon after reports of gunfire.

Talley, the father of seven children and an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force, was hailed for his "heroic action" by Police Chief Maris Herold.

The grandfather of two teenage girls who survived the attack at the King Soopers store by hiding in a coat closet with their father described the event as "traumatizing."

"This has got to stop," Steven McCue told NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver. "Every week — every week in the United States there's a shooting. Now it's our turn. And that should never be repeated anywhere."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy."

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., also noted the history of mass shootings in the state from Columbine High School in 1999 to the Aurora movie theater attack in 2012.

"Our state grieves tonight as we mourn ten more Coloradans senselessly killed by gun violence," said Hickenlooper.

U.S. health officials raise 'concern' about data from AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine trial

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said results from a U.S. trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine "may have included outdated information" that "provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data." The unusual statement was issued early Tuesday, a day after the drug company announced that the trial showed no serious side-effects, and that its vaccine was 100 percent effective in stopping severe and fatal cases. By Alexander Smith | Read more

Photos show crowded conditions for migrants at Texas Border Patrol facility

New photos from an overflow facility in Texas showed crowded conditions for migrants over the weekend amid an increase in the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border. By Daniella Silva| Read more

'A cop on the beat again': Biden looks to reassert consumer watchdog agency sidelined by Trump

The Biden administration has pinpointed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as a key tool to help deliver on promises to address systemic racial inequality. By Adam Edelman | Read more

OPINION: NCAA's March Madness sexism problem is way bigger than a pathetic weight room

The protections provided by Title IX to shield student-athletes from disparate treatment do not apply to the NCAA, but this should nonetheless be the last time the value of its elite female athletes is so flagrantly denigrated. By Gabriella Levine | Read more

A year ago in New York: A photographer reflects on the darkest days of the pandemic

One photojournalist documented what it was like inside the city's hospitals during the height of the pandemic where he says "knowledge and compassion made a stand against the virus." By Victor J. Blue | Read more

