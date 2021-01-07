Good morning, NBC News readers.

After a violent and chaotic day, Congress overnight finished what they had started before a mob stormed the Capitol and confirmed Joe Biden's victory. Minutes later President Donald Trump acknowledged that there will be an "orderly transition."

Here is where things stand this Thursday morning.

Congress formally confirms Biden’s election win hours after pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes and formally confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after a chaotic day that resulted in four deaths and forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence broke with the president he has loyally served and made Biden’s election official early Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump committed to "an orderly transition" of power minutes after Congress confirmed Biden's victory.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement released by the White House that again falsely claimed the election was fraudulent.

Trump was unable to release the statement himself since Facebook and Twitter temporarily locked his accounts after he posted several inflammatory and inaccurate messages even as a mob of his supporters were storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Follow our live blog for all the latest developments today.

And see a tick-tock of how the Electoral College count — and Republican objections — played out in Congress.

Chaos at the U.S. Capitol leaves four dead

The somber reading of the results in Congress overnight followed an unforgettable day in Washington. Lawmakers were forced to pause the official count of the Electoral College votes after thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

One woman was fatally shot by U.S. Capitol Police and three other people died in "medical emergencies," Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said.

The explosion of chaos and violence at the Capitol was a dark day and leads to more questions than answers. Here are some of our top stories:

Plus

Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate with Jon Ossoff's runoff victory in Georgia.

of the U.S. Senate with Jon Ossoff's runoff victory in Georgia. Merrick Garland, the federal judge who Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is Biden's pick for attorney general.

The far-right is getting dangerously cocky. The Capitol attack is just the beginning, Shane Burley, author of "Facism Today" writes in an opinion piece.

Quote of the day

"All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough ... We've got to end it."

— Sen. Lindsay Graham, Trump's close ally, on the floor of the Senate virulently condemning any further efforts to object to the results of the election.

An ode to the Capitol

Throughout our history, the U.S. Capitol has been the place where representatives from around the country have come together to represent "we the people."

After a grim day, NBC News’ Harry Smith offers an homage the lasting power and legacy of the U.S. Capitol.

