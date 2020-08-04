Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Experts are warning that the government's coronavirus response looks a lot like a wealth transfer to the rich. Meanwhile, a vulnerable Navajo nation battles to prevent a second wave, and Isaias is downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after crashing into North Carolina.

Here's what we're watching this morning.

For richer and poorer, Uncle Sam's coronavirus response widened the gulf

For two decades, Jeff Esaw of Stratford, Connecticut, has been serving up Southern barbecue to the gastronomes of elite hideaways dotting the state's coastline.

However, Esaw, an Army veteran, wasn't able to get an emergency Paycheck Protection Program loan when he applied through the local branch of a national bank, he tells NBC News. At first, he also couldn't get unemployment insurance for himself, and he fell thousands of dollars behind on his home mortgage before negotiating for partial forbearance.

His account reflects the much larger story of the federal response to the coronavirus crisis. It has pumped trillions of dollars into America's wealthiest companies and investors, along with smaller chunks for lower- and middle-class families, in ways that reinforced and widened disparities between races and between economic classes, according to economists.

Worried about the fate of small businesses, more than 100 current and former top executives at major U.S. companies called on Congress to pass long-term relief to ensure their survival.

Here are other coronavirus developments:

Educators demonstrated to fight for safe and equitable schools

Families are struggling to survive after additional benefits expire

The U.S. needs to get daily cases down to 10,000 before fall, Fauci says

Listen to our Into America podcast: In the latest episode, Trymaine Lee looks into the future of historically black colleges and universities.

Track U.S. hot spots where COVID-19 infection rates are rising.

'Hit us at our core': Vulnerable Navajo Nation fears a second COVID-19 wave

When the largest Indian reservation in the U.S. was hit by a surge of COVID-19 cases in April and May, it took weeks for federal aid to arrive. By the time it did, the Navajo Nation had already begun to flatten its curve, but the virus had exacted a heavy toll.

“It hit our relatives. It hit people that we knew and love and respected,” area resident Crystal Kee said. “And it has hit us at our core.”

Now, officials and community members want to use some of the $714 million in federal aid they received to prevent a public health crisis of this scale from ever happening again, but two major obstacles stand in their way: onerous regulation that makes construction on tribal land near impossible and a looming deadline that mandates the money be spent by Dec. 30. If the money tribal governments received from the CARES Act isn’t spent by the end of the year, tribes risk having to send it back.

Trump or Biden? Voters in North Carolina could pick as soon as next month

The first ballots of the 2020 general election will be on their way to voters in exactly one month.

North Carolina, a battleground state, begins mailing absentee ballots to registered voters who requested them on Sept. 4, a full 60 days before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The expanded use of mail-in voting — which is designed to keep people from congregating at the polls and possibly transmitting the coronavirus, which spreads through in-person contact — has created an extended voting season that could have political ramifications for a president who is trailing in the polls, with voters making their decisions well before the final days of the race.

"This election isn't in three months — it starts in 30 days," said Austin Cook, communications director of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

In a new poll, 58 percent of Americans say they don't trust what Trump has said about the pandemic. However, a majority say they trust statements from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is focusing on narrowing down his vice presidential short list and plans to interview finalists this week.

Isaias downgraded to tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern North Carolina late Monday, but continued to bring high winds and the risk of storm surge, flash flooding and tornadoes, forecasters said.

In a 5 a.m. ET update, the National Hurricane Center said sustained winds of up to 70 mph were recorded as the center of storm approaches southeast Virginia. The center said excessive rainfall mean the risk of flooding was "high."

Strong winds and heavy rain were expected to spread along the Mid-Atlantic coast over the morning.

American dream, denied: Why Blacks keep getting locked out of the housing market

When Ebony Jones inherited a home from her grandfather she tried to secure a home equity loan for repairs.

Despite her good credit score, low debt-to-income ratio, better-than-average income and several thousand dollars of savings, lenders who immediately expressed interest stopped or went quiet when they got to two questions.

What was her ZIP code? Answer: 90220. That's Compton, 29 percent Black, 68 percent Latino.

Was she married? Answer: No.

Advocates, scholars and officials say one of the clearest examples of ongoing discrimination exists in the housing market, where the gap in homeownership rates between Black and white Americans is wider than it was before the Civil Rights movement.

You can see the cities with the largest Black-white home ownership gaps here.

Plus

THINK about it

It's easy to see Trump's failure to confront the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year as incompetence, but a recent report in Vanity Fair suggests that a cruel calculus that may have doomed COVID-19 testing, writes Charlie Sykes, the editor-at-large of the Bulwark and MSNBC contributor, in an opinion piece.

Shopping

One sweet thing

The pandemic has made life a lot lonelier for everyone who is staying home more and without the social contact of their normal routine. That certainly was the case for 7-year-old Addie Fenster and 73-year-old Gary Melquist.

But through the care home where Melquist lives, the two started writing to each other, forming a special bond through their letters.

They exchange more than words, they send each other drawings too, with each showcasing the artwork they receive on their walls.

“It kind of helps with the more solitude life we have now. I bring some joy to her and she does to me,” said Melquist.

