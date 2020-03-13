BREAKING: Wall Street soars at open, bouncing back after worst day since Black Monday

Coronavirus crisis: Trump blasts CDC, more sports suspended and Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive

Americans are grappling with a "different world" as coronavirus outbreak changes everyday life.
Image: A man checks his cellphone near shelves at a New York City Trader Joe's market in disarray
A man stands near shelves at a New York City Trader Joe's market in disarray on Thursday. Sarah Vaynerman / AP

By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

Americans are facing a new reality as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic has begun to curb everyday life with large public gatherings banned, schools closed, sports leagues suspending competition and more people working from home.

Here's the latest on this rapidly developing story.

Coronavirus: The latest news on the pandemic

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States surpassed 1,700, and the death toll climbed to 41, as of early Friday morning.

The new toll comes a day after panic about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak sparked the biggest one-day drop on Wall Street since the stock market crash of 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 10 percent, and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were both down by 9 percent.

Congress and the White House are urgently trying to hammer out a deal on an economic relief package.

It all comes as Major League Baseball announced it would suspend spring training, Broadway said it would darken its lights for at least a month, and colleges and universities across the country closed their campuses.

Here are some of the latest updates:

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," Hanks ended his Thursday Instagram update on an upbeat note. Instagram

Inside Trump's virus strategy shift: From downplay to 'dramatic' steps

As President Donald Trump jetted back to Washington on Monday after a weekend of golfing and fundraising in Florida, an intervention was awaiting him at the White House.

Administration officials, increasingly concerned about the messaging on and response to the coronavirus, had spent the weekend scrambling to craft a strategy to shift the president's response, which had been focused on downplaying the threat and accusing the media of creating undue concern, according to people involved in the effort.

NBC News White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece reports on the dramatic shift in Trump's tone as the scope of the crisis he was dealing with began to sink in.

And in a news analysis, Jonathan Allen writes about the high-stakes battle between House Democrats, Trump lieutenants, and Republican lawmakers over the aid package to battle the pandemic and economic calamity.

After Wall Street’s worst day since 1987, what’s next for stocks?

March 13, 202002:42

One hour, three massive stories. On the other side, a different reality for Americans.

At 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed the country and announced a ban on foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. from many European countries.

Just minutes earlier, Tom Hanks had published an Instagram post announcing that he and his wife had contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Then, at 9:46 p.m., the NBA announced that it had suspended all games indefinitely.

It was an hour that changed the way many Americans thought about the coronavirus pandemic, which had suddenly moved beyond a small concern or a general nuisance.

For Anthony Petronzio, "it was crazy." "It honestly felt like I went into a different world," he said.

Normal life comes to a halt for Americans in response to coronavirus

March 13, 202002:08

News you can use: Tips on how to cope with the new norm

It's a new world for all of us as the coronavirus outbreak grows. Here are some suggestions on how to deal with it.

How to talk to your kids about the coronavirus outbreak

March 12, 202001:26

Plus

THINK about it

Sarah Palin's 'Masked Singer' performance is part of a depressingly effective trend, writes TV critic Ani Bundel.

Quote of the day

"The system is not really geared to what we need right now. ... That is a failing. Let's admit it."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a House hearing Thursday about U.S. coronavirus testing capacity.

Trying to keep our sense of humor

It's hard to tell jokes if no one is there to laugh.

The late night comedy hosts did their best to keep things light as they explained why coronavirus has them airing without a live audience.

Late night hosts share why they’re going without an audience

March 13, 202004:18

