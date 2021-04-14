Good morning, NBC News readers.

We have the latest from Minnesota in the aftermath of the killing of Daunte Wright, why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause comes at a bad time, and questions over the safety of grocery workers during the pandemic.

Police say the officer who killed Daunte Wright mistook a Glock for a Taser. Wright's family want answers.

Kim Potter, the veteran officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright on Sunday during a traffic stop, mistakenly thought she was firing her Taser instead of her Glock handgun, police say.

Potter and Brooklyn Center's police chief both resigned Tuesday.

But Wright family attorney Jeff Storms told the media: "An accident is knocking over a glass of milk. It's not an accident to take your gun out of the holster."

Gun and policing experts said that while a Glock and a Taser "feel differently in your hands," psychological factors including stress could have played a significant role.

Policing expert Maria Haberfeld said, "There is no indication that the officer intended to use deadly force. That said, it goes nowhere near excusing this mistake."

For Wright’s family the nights since his death have been long and painful. "I can't sleep. Every time I close my eyes, I think he's going to hit my phone," his brother Dallas Bryant told NBC News' Deon J Hampton in Minnesota.

"I wish I had more time."

Johnson & Johnson pause comes at a bad time for public trust in national vaccination drive

By By Denise Chow, David Ingram and Brandy Zadrozny | Read more

Some public health experts worry the decision could deepen suspicions among people who are already skeptical of vaccines and introduce new uncertainties for those who might be on the fence just as new cases are surging in many states.

Grocery workers died feeding the nation. Now, their families are left to pick up the pieces.

By Leticia Miranda | Read more

More than a year after the pandemic first swept across the United States, the plight of grocery workers who risked death to keep the country fed has raised questions about retail labor conditions.

Biden wants to give anti-violence groups $5 billion. Here’s how it could be spent

By Jon Schuppe | Read more

For decades, anti-violence crusaders have preached new approaches to curb shootings. Now, the White House is listening.

Russia amasses troops near U.S. ally Ukraine. But what is Putin's goal?

By Alex Smith | Read more

Tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the Ukrainian border, convoys of tanks, and a deadly escalation in the grinding trench war in eastern Ukraine are causing grave alarm in Washington and across the West.

OPINION: Trump could gain from Biden's decision to delay withdrawing from Afghanistan

By Richard Hanania | Read more

With former President Trump leading both the polls and the betting markets for the 2024 Republican nomination, continuing the war in Afghanistan would be a gift to his future campaign. Biden would be wise to consider this as he decides which path to take.

BETTER: Meet Philly's triplet trainers — and try their 12-minute workout

By Brianna Steinhilber | Read more

During their senior year of high school, Ahmad, Kahlil and Malik Jones posted their first workout video on YouTube. Now they own a successful personal training company and want to make your workout fun.

