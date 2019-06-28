Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
The knives were out during the second night of the Democratic debate — and not just for President Donald Trump.
Biden stumbled as Harris spoke about race in deeply personal terms
Front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden had a target on his back during the second night of the Democratic debate.
In a searing exchange, Sen. Kamala Harris confronted Biden on his recent comments about working with segregationists in the Senate — which she called "hurtful." She went on to call out his opposition to school busing in the 1970s.
"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day," Harris said, glaring down the stage at Biden. "And that little girl was me."
Biden fired back, calling Harris' attack "a mischaracterization of my position across the board."
But the attack stung. (Watch the tense exchange here).
Rep. Eric Swalwell of California also called on the 76-year-old, who was elected to the U.S. Senate six times, to "pass the torch" to a younger generation of leaders. To which Biden quipped: "I'm still holding onto that torch."
Who won? Harris had a stand-out performance. We look at who else scored points and who disappeared on stage.
Fact check: NBC News fact checked the candidates' various claims on the second night of the debate, from Biden's stance on busing to whether Sanders version of "Medicare for All" would mean a ban on private insurance.
Notable quotes: From entrepreneur Marianne Williamson's lovefest to Hickenlooper calling U.S. policy toward migrant children "kidnapping," we have a roundup of the most memorable comments from each of the 10 candidates.
Dig deeper: What's South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's stance on gun control? Check a full transcript of the debate that is searchable by key topics.
Analysis: NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes that as the candidate whose main selling point among Democrats has been the idea of his electability, Biden can't afford to show vulnerabilities. But on the debate stage, his rivals exposed several of them.
Watch highlights from the first Democratic debate, day twoJune 28, 201905:32
All smiles, Trump casually tells Putin: 'Don’t meddle in the election'
While Democrats clashed in Miami, Trump touted his "very, very good relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Japan.
As the 2020 election approaches, the president has been under increasing pressure to put Putin on notice that the U.S. won’t tolerate election interference again.
With a smile before a scrum of reporters Trump casually reminded Putin, "don’t meddle in the election."
Trump to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'June 28, 201901:38
Supreme Court justices 'turned backs on voters' in gerrymandering ruling, advocates say
The Supreme Court's split ruling on Thursday that federal courts must stay out of disputes over how states draw up congressional districts has dealt a blow to advocates who want to see an end to partisan politics manipulating the maps.
"The Supreme Court has walked away from partisan gerrymandering claims," said Michael Li, a senior counsel in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan public policy institute in New York. "The door was cracked open before, but now they've shut the door and bolted it."
The Week in Pictures
Europeans are baking amid an extreme heat wave. See some of the most compelling images from the past week.
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- "Give me a call next time": Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, frequently cut the State Department out of the loop on talks with the Saudis and others, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told lawmakers in testimony released Thursday.
- Should police body cameras have facial recognition tech? Axon, the largest U.S. maker of devices, says no.
- A House committee passed a $300 million bill requiring carbon monoxide detectors in public housing, following an NBC News investigation into residents’ deaths.
- Rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered after snitch remark, grand jury transcripts say.
- New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio apologized for quoting Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara at a South Florida rally.
THINK about it
The Supreme Court told Trump and Wilbur Ross that some federal laws do still matter, law professor Jessica Levinson writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
A vast reservoir of relatively fresh water has been discovered locked within layers of porous rock beneath the Atlantic Ocean. The remarkable discovery suggests that similar undersea aquifers could exist elsewhere in the world — potentially good news given growing water shortages.
Live BETTER
Want to teach your kids about money? Preach these 3 principles.
Quote of the day
"I couldn't get it done."
— South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking responsibility for racial tensions in his city during the second debate.
One historic thing
Today is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that many see as the spark that ignited the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement. We look at how the experience of coming out has changed over the last five decades.
How the experience of coming out changed over generationsJune 27, 201903:58
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks, Petra