COMING UP at 9ET: Democratic leaders announce articles of impeachment against Trump

Democrats expected to announce articles of impeachment, the IG's report, and Peloton's CEO shrugs off criticism: The Morning Rundown

Democrats plan to bring two articles against the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, five sources tell NBC News.
Lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee Stephen Castor representing the minority Republicans, and, Daniel Goldman representing the majority Democrats, testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9, 2019.
Lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee Stephen Castor representing the minority Republicans, and, Daniel Goldman representing the majority Democrats, testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

The Democrats have indicated that they are moving full speed ahead with the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the Justice Department's inspector general report into the FBI's Russia investigation revealed no political bias and the U.K. is two days away from its pivotal "Brexit elections."

Here's what we're watching this Tuesday morning.

Democrats expected to announce two articles of impeachment

Democrats plan to announce two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against President Trump on Tuesday, multiple sources told NBC News.

The House Judiciary Committee heard from lawyers for both parties for more than nine hours on findings from the Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

We've got a good summary of arguments made by both sides for and against impeachment here.

In the wake of the lawyers' testimony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office announced late Monday that the leaders of the various committees would "announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry" during a 9 a.m. ET news conference.

After Monday's testimony, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis that the GOP's defense of Trump boils down to this: Get over it.

Democrats to announce articles of impeachment against Trump

Dec. 10, 201903:12

IG Report: Trump-Russia probe not biased, but there were 'serious' failures

The highly anticipated report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz — two years in the making — concluded that the FBI and the Justice Department launched their investigation into the 2016 campaign not for political reasons, but because of evidence the Russian government was trying to influence the election.

However it was also harshly critical of the FBI’s court application for permission to conduct surveillance on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, saying there were serious management failures.

And Trump and Attorney General William Barr wasted no time in jumping on those criticisms.

Barr called the FBI's investigation into Moscow's interference "intrusive" and said it had been launched "on the thinnest of suspicions."

And in a stunning move, the federal prosecutor Barr appointed to conduct a separate but related investigation, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham, also said in a statement that he disagreed with the report.

But for former FBI Director James Comey, the report was a vindication and proves that Trump's attacks on him and other FBI officials were "all nonsense."

One thing the report did show is that the FBI's warrant system for spying on Americans is a mess, NBC News' Ken Dilanian writes in a news analysis.

Meantime, in what may be an example of strange scheduling, Trump plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on Tuesday.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Lavrov's last meeting with Trump came in 2017, less than 24 hours after Comey was fired, as questions swirled about the president's relationship with Russia.

Comey: 'Two years of sitting silently while you're lied about... now the truth is out'

Dec. 9, 201901:51

U.K. heads into pivotal 'Brexit elections': Who's who and why does it matter?

The final hours of campaigning have begun ahead of Thursday’s election, which is being called the most fractious vote in the United Kingdom’s recent history with the outcome of Brexit still in the balance.

Polls have consistently shown Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party with a lead against left-wing Labour, which would allow him to form the next government and fulfill his main campaign promise to "get Brexit done."

Labour, the main opposition party led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, and others have been keen to emphasize domestic issues such as public health service, school funding and poor transport links outside of London.

Still, this will still be remembered as the Brexit election with the split between Leave and Remain voters representing a cultural fault line in British society.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo wearing boxing gloves.Frank Augstein / AP file

Eight missing after New Zealand volcanic eruption presumed dead

Eight people still missing after the sudden eruption of a volcano off the coast of New Zealand are presumed to have died in the hail of burning ash, steam and gas, officials said Tuesday.

These deaths — which included one American — would raise the number of people killed in the disaster to 14.

"I would strongly suggest that there is no one that has survived on the island," said John Tims, deputy commissioner of the national police.

New Zealand volcano death toll rises; investigation launched

Dec. 10, 201901:52

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Plus

THINK about it

Trump's LGBTQ "pride" merchandise is a hypocritical insult to queer Americans, Michelangelo Signorile writes in an opinion piece.

Live BETTER

Know someone who loves to run? From shoes to jackets, we’ve got your holiday shopping list covered.

One fun thing

After receiving a life-saving bone marrow transplant from an anonymous donor, 11-year-old Laila Anderson met her donor for the first time at the inaugural "Be The Match" soiree.

Their emotional meeting was something to see.

"I don't care if we go to dinner or go to Disney World, I just want to spend time with you," the overjoyed Laila told Kenton Felmlee, her 19-year-old donor.

11-year-old meets the man who gave her a life-saving gift

Dec. 10, 201901:10

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.

Thanks, Petra

Image: Image:Petra Cahill

Petra Cahill is a senior editor and writer for NBC News Digital. She writes NBC News' Morning Rundown newsletter. 