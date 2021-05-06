Good morning, NBC News readers.

Governor Jay Nixon of Missouri speaks to the media on Aug. 15, 2014 in St. Louis, Missouri. Scott Olson / Getty Images file

Trump won Missouri by more than 15 percentage points last year and Democrats have won only one statewide race there in eight years. Nevertheless, the makings of a Democratic comeback are there.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring. A top candidate to win the GOP nomination for his seat next year is former Gov. Eric Greitens, who was chased from office by accusations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations

And the state’s other Republican senator, Josh Hawley, saw his popularity dip after his fist-raising devotion to former President Donald Trump became an enduring image from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

All Democrats need is someone they are confident can make the most of the opportunity.

"The Republican Party has gone too far," said Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Michael Butler. "There are enough Democrats, and there's enough disdain for Republican extremism in our state that we can be successful," Butler added.

But finding the right candidate, and then persuading enough Missouri voters to ditch the GOP, may prove a challenge.

Thursday's top stories

Power outages are a longstanding issue in West Virginia, where trees weighed down by ice frequently damage electricity lines. Utilities in the state have spent nearly $1 billion since 2012 to reduce outages but they have grown longer and more frequent.

By Deon J. Hampton | Read more

Nearly twenty years since the U.S. invaded and toppled the Taliban regime, women are bracing themselves to defend the gains they have made in public and private life.

By Richard Engel and Saphora Smith | Read more

The French Navy deployed two boats near the British Channel island of Jersey on Thursday, as a long-simmering dispute between France and Britain over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated.

By Petra Cahill | Read more

After Texas exploited the Covid-19 crisis last spring to try to close abortion clinics, it was hard to imagine its stance could get more extreme. But the Texas Legislature is poised to do just that.

By Marina Garrett | Read more

If you spend the day hunched over a computer, the high lunge will help increase flexibility and release tension.

By Hillary Wright | Read more

Also in the news ...

SHOPPING

Peloton’s recall of its Tread line might leave you shopping for an alternative: We rounded up highly rated treadmills from Shopping reader favorite brands.

One fun thing

Irish President Michael D. Higgins had to contend with one of his dogs stealing the limelight this week.

Misneach, a Bernese mountain dog, was trying to get its owner's attention, despite Higgins' attempts to read out a tribute to an actor who had died.

See the video here.

