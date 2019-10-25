Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
The Justice Department's review of the Russia probe turns into a criminal investigation, thousands flee California wildfires and a joyful flip in the week in pictures.
Here's what we're watching today.
Justice Department escalates review of its own Trump-Russia inquiry to a criminal investigation
A probe by Attorney General William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has changed from an administrative review into a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the review confirmed to NBC News.
The review is being conducted by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham. The change in status gives Durham the power to subpoena witness testimony and documents, to impanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges, according to the New York Times, which first reported the shift.
President Donald Trump has long called the Russia investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller a "witch hunt."
The evolution of the probe is sure to raise calls that Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies.
Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, who is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Jerrold Nadler, who heads the House Judiciary Committee, called the reports of a criminal investigation troubling.
"If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution or to help the President with a political narrative for the next election, the rule of law will suffer new and irreparable damage," the lawmakers said in a statement.
DOJ orders criminal probe into its own Russia investigationOct. 25, 201902:04
Thousands flee as California wildfire spreads north of Los Angeles
Strong winds and low humidity fanned the flames of a wildfire north of Los Angeles Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and forcing the evacuation of around 40,000 people.
A man in the Santa Clarita area north of L.A. was stunned by the proximity of the flames on a ridge during a television interview with NBC Los Angeles.
"Woah, Lord. What are we going to do?" the man identifying himself as James said as the sky filled with a smoky haze. "This is unbelievable. I’m about to leave — I can't stay," he added.
Parts of Northern California were also engulfed in flames.
The threat of wildfires prompted California's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Corp., to pre-emptively shut off electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in Northern California on Wednesday.
PG&E said that by Thursday night, it had restored power to about 84 percent of the 179,000 customers who had been plunged into darkness, but it warned that another even larger, blackout is likely over the weekend.
It's another sign that massive power blackouts may become a way of life for Californians.
At least 50,000 Californians flee new wildfiresOct. 25, 201902:01
Some U.S. forces to stay in Syria to protect oil fields
U.S. forces have been ordered to prepare to provide security for oil fields in eastern Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of ISIS, a defense official told NBC News on Thursday.
The possible number of personnel that could be involved in security reinforcement at oil fields in the Deir ez-Zor region hadn't been determined, but "we're not talking thousands," the official said.
The operation, if approved, would be conducted alongside the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, the official said.
The United States announced earlier this month that it would withdraw its forces from northern Syria. The move was seen as a major blow to the Kurds who have been crucial U.S. allies in the war against ISIS.
'Nobody believed me': She went to prison after her little girl was burned in the bathtub
Four years ago, Jessica Byas-Lurgio called 911 and said her half-sister Nicole, 3, had accidentally been burned by hot bath water.
At the hospital, based on the pattern of Nicole’s burns — and nothing else — a doctor said Byas-Lurgio’s story couldn’t be true.
The state took custody of Nicole and sent Byas-Lurgio, who had been caring for her, to prison.
But an investigation by NBC News and the Houston Chronicle found that there was reason to doubt the doctor’s conclusions.
Byas-Lurgio believes her race and economic status factored in the way her case was handled.
"It was like, because I was black, nobody believed me," she said.
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- "We were wrong": The Houston Astros fired an executive who taunted reporters about domestic violence.
- Harvey Weinstein was confronted by multiple people after the embattled filmmaker made an appearance at a New York City bar.
- A Marine combat veteran who served in Iraq was deported to El Salvador.
- An MLB umpire has apologized for a tweet threatening civil war if Trump is impeached.
- Home alone: How young can kids safely be left on their own?
THINK about it
NBC News' THINK digs into into the history of the American dream, the myth of meritocracy and why no one is really self-made.
No one is 'self-made' — including Kylie Jenner. Here's why that mattersOct. 24, 201912:04
Science + Tech = MACH
Scientists trained rats to drive tiny cars. It could have huge implications for our mental health. (Video)
Live BETTER
The co-author of a new book, "How to Raise a Reader" shares her tips on how to build and nurture your child's love of literature.
One fun thing: The Week in Pictures
That's some somersault!
Gymnast Simone Biles did a flip before throwing the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals in Houston on Wednesday.
See more of the most compelling photos from the past week here.
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks and have a great weekend, Petra