'It looks like a bomb went off': Bahamas takes stock of Dorian's ferocious hit as the Southeast braces itself
Flooded streets, roof-less homes, fallen walls, toppled trees, debris and cars strewn everywhere: Aerial footage shows the ruin wrought by Hurricane Dorian on the Bahamas.
At least seven people were killed in the storm, but authorities warn that the death toll could rise much higher.
"We are in the midst of the greatest national crisis in our country's history," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday night after he had toured Abaco Island and found the airport there completely underwater.
Dorian is now on the move up the U.S. coastline, lashing the east coast of central Florida this morning and eyeing the Carolinas.
Though the storm is now a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph — it was a Category 5 when it made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday — officials have warned residents to take precautions and to heed evacuation orders as it has the potential to produce storm surges of several feet.
You can track Dorian's path here as it heads up the East Coast.
Also, you can walk faster than Dorian. Why has the storm moved so slowly?
Hong Kong leader announces formal withdrawal of extradition bill that sparked months of protests
A controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protests in Hong Kong will be fully withdrawn, the territory's chief executive announced on Wednesday, submitting to one of the demonstrators' core demands.
The bill had raised fears that the rights of Hong Kong's 7 million residents were being eroded under Beijing's rule, as it would allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial.
Carrie Lam said in a televised announcement that the bill will be withdrawn but announced no other concessions.
Lawmakers' rebellion leaves Boris Johnson's Brexit plans in tatters
There was more Brexit drama in the U.K. last night.
So what happened? Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a key vote in the House of Commons after lawmakers used an obscure procedural motion to wrest control of the parliamentary agenda from the government in a bid to stop a "no deal" Brexit.
The vote was 328-301, with 21 members of Johnson's Conservative Party rebelling and supporting the motion.
Winston Churchill's grandson was among the rebels who voted against the government; they have been kicked out of the Conservative Party for defying their embattled prime minister.
The vote was perhaps the most dramatic moment since Britain voted to leave the E.U. in June 2016 and was a major blow to Johnson's nascent political power.
What's next? On Tuesday evening, opposition members of Parliament and the handful of rebels are expected to introduce legislation in an effort to postpone Brexit beyond the current Oct. 31 deadline.
Johnson is expected to respond by calling for a snap general election to restore his authority before the Brexit deadline.
So, expect more parliamentary fireworks tonight.
Plus
- The Texas gunman who killed seven people and injured more than 20 in a weekend rampage purchased his weapon in a private sale, which doesn't require a background check.
- A panel of North Carolina judges tossed out the state's legislative district maps and slammed gerrymandering in a stinging ruling.
- The Pentagon announced it will use $3.6 billion in military construction funding to pay for Trump's border wall.
- A hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan could trigger a "catastrophic" civil war, a bipartisan group of nine former diplomats warned.
- Sen. Cory Booker is facing scrutiny on the campaign trail for his long history with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
- Blinded by junk food: A British teen lost his eyesight after a yearslong diet of fries, chips and processed meat.
THINK about it
Evangelicals love guns as much as they love God. That's a problem for America, scholars Andrew Whitehead, Samuel Perry and Landon Schnabel argue in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
Mysterious radio bursts from space may soon have an explanation.
Live BETTER
September is the new January: Here's how to tackle your big life goals this fall.
Quote of the day
"It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb went off."
— Hurricane relief organizer Lia Head-Rigby said after she flew over the Bahamas' hard-hit Abaco Island.
One fun thing
Reunited, and it feels so good!
A young bear cub and its mother struggled to rescue another cub trapped inside a garbage dumpster in California.
With the MacGyver-like help from some Placer County deputies, it all worked out.
