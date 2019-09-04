Breaking News Emails

By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

Hurricane Dorian has started lashing Florida, Hong Kong's leader announced a major concession and the U.K. is reeling after more Brexit drama.

Here's what we're watching today.

'It looks like a bomb went off': Bahamas takes stock of Dorian's ferocious hit as the Southeast braces itself

Flooded streets, roof-less homes, fallen walls, toppled trees, debris and cars strewn everywhere: Aerial footage shows the ruin wrought by Hurricane Dorian on the Bahamas.

At least seven people were killed in the storm, but authorities warn that the death toll could rise much higher.

"We are in the midst of the greatest national crisis in our country's history," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday night after he had toured Abaco Island and found the airport there completely underwater.

Dorian is now on the move up the U.S. coastline, lashing the east coast of central Florida this morning and eyeing the Carolinas.

Though the storm is now a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph — it was a Category 5 when it made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday — officials have warned residents to take precautions and to heed evacuation orders as it has the potential to produce storm surges of several feet.

You can track Dorian's path here as it heads up the East Coast.

Also, you can walk faster than Dorian. Why has the storm moved so slowly?

Hurricane Dorian causes widespread devastation in Bahamas

Sept. 4, 201902:22

Hong Kong leader announces formal withdrawal of extradition bill that sparked months of protests

A controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protests in Hong Kong will be fully withdrawn, the territory's chief executive announced on Wednesday, submitting to one of the demonstrators' core demands.

The bill had raised fears that the rights of Hong Kong's 7 million residents were being eroded under Beijing's rule, as it would allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial.

Carrie Lam said in a televised announcement that the bill will be withdrawn but announced no other concessions.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's announcement followed months of demonstrations.Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images file

Lawmakers' rebellion leaves Boris Johnson's Brexit plans in tatters

There was more Brexit drama in the U.K. last night.

So what happened? Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a key vote in the House of Commons after lawmakers used an obscure procedural motion to wrest control of the parliamentary agenda from the government in a bid to stop a "no deal" Brexit.

The vote was 328-301, with 21 members of Johnson's Conservative Party rebelling and supporting the motion.

Winston Churchill's grandson was among the rebels who voted against the government; they have been kicked out of the Conservative Party for defying their embattled prime minister.

The vote was perhaps the most dramatic moment since Britain voted to leave the E.U. in June 2016 and was a major blow to Johnson's nascent political power.

What's next? On Tuesday evening, opposition members of Parliament and the handful of rebels are expected to introduce legislation in an effort to postpone Brexit beyond the current Oct. 31 deadline.

Johnson is expected to respond by calling for a snap general election to restore his authority before the Brexit deadline.

So, expect more parliamentary fireworks tonight.

Johnson accuses Parliament of 'wrecking' Brexit chances after losing key vote

Sept. 3, 201901:38

Plus

THINK about it

Evangelicals love guns as much as they love God. That's a problem for America, scholars Andrew Whitehead, Samuel Perry and Landon Schnabel argue in an opinion piece.

Science + Tech = MACH

Mysterious radio bursts from space may soon have an explanation.

Live BETTER

September is the new January: Here's how to tackle your big life goals this fall.

Quote of the day

"It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb went off."

Hurricane relief organizer Lia Head-Rigby said after she flew over the Bahamas' hard-hit Abaco Island.

One fun thing

Reunited, and it feels so good!

A young bear cub and its mother struggled to rescue another cub trapped inside a garbage dumpster in California.

With the MacGyver-like help from some Placer County deputies, it all worked out.

Watch: Bear cub tries to rescue sibling trapped in dumpster

Sept. 4, 201901:03

