Hurricane Dorian just won't quit.
While the Bahamas are just beginning to pick up the pieces from the "complete destruction" wrought by the monster storm, the Carolinas are now bracing for Dorian's "life-threatening storm surge."
Dorian regains Category 3 strength as it takes aim at Carolinas
Hurricane Dorian regained strength and is now heading to the Carolinas as a Category 3 "major" hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center said "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected" along the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina in it's 5 a.m. ET advisory.
The region is bracing for the storm that is expected to bring some of the worst flooding in 30 years.
As of early Thursday, Dorian was tracking north at 7 mph about 100 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.
South Carolina appeared to be in line for some of the worst.
High tides were expected to top 10 feet early Thursday along Charleston Harbor, the National Weather Service said.
"I want Charleston to be a ghost town," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference Wednesday. "I want everybody out of sight ... inside, hunkered down and safe."
After 'absolute horrendous tragedy' hit Bahamas, aid starts to trickle in
After battering the Bahamas for several days with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rain, Dorian left a trail of destruction that has cut off access to much of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.
At least 20 deaths have been attributed to Dorian, but officials fear the toll could grow much higher.
Several relief organizations are on the ground now, but they are anticipating an uphill battle.
"The logistics are really unlike anything we’ve experienced before," one aid worker said.
U.K. lawmakers deal another blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had two epically bad days.
Johnson failed in his bid to hold new elections Wednesday — one of two blows to his plans to have Britain exit the E.U, by Oct 31, “do or die.”
Lawmakers also passed a bill forcing Johnson to ask the E.U. to delay Brexit until January if there is no divorce agreement by the October deadline.
And Johnson's problems didn't stop there: His younger brother, Jo Johnson, quit the government Thursday and is standing down as a member of Parliament amid the Brexit crisis.
Analysis: Johnson made his bed, and now he's lying in it, writes Tim Bale, professor in the School of Politics and International Relations at Queen Mary University of London.
Why does Trump's hurricane map look different than others?
After days of claiming without evidence that Alabama was projected to be hit by Dorian, President Donald Trump displayed an apparently doctored map in the Oval Office on Wednesday that showed Alabama to be within the storm's path.
The map Trump displayed was the same as a model produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last week showing the hurricane's projected path cutting through central Florida — with one key difference.
Where the original projection ended, a smaller, black circle that appeared to be drawn in Sharpie was produced to include Alabama in the model.
Plus
- Rep. Steve King said he drank from the toilet-fountain hybrid at a migrant detention facility and it was "actually pretty good."
- A top House Democrat demanded the Trump administration fire a political appointee at the State Department who is accused of harassing career diplomats.
- "Extreme" personal grooming is not linked to increased risk of STIs, a new study says.
THINK about it
Mike Pence just gifted Democrats with the perfect example of Trumpian corruption, Kurt Bardella, former spokesperson and senior advisor for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
India gets set for a historic moon landing. If the landing succeeds, it will join in an exclusive club as only the fourth nation to put a landing craft on the moon.
Live BETTER
Running doesn't have to mean injuries. Here's how to avoid them.
Quote of the day
"He’ll lie through his teeth."
— Fredrick Brennan, founder of the fringe internet message board 8chan, on the website's current owner who is scheduled to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee Thursday.
One fun thing
She's all grown up!
Clinging onto her mother's hand, Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school with her older brother Prince George leading the way Thursday.
