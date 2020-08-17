Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Good morning, NBC News readers.

As the Democratic Party kicks off its unconventional convention today, there are growing concerns about mail-in ballots. We've got a state-by-state guide so you can plan your vote.

Here's what we're watching this Monday morning.

Pelosi calls for House to cut summer holiday short to address Postal Service crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is calling lawmakers back to session this week to vote on a bill that would bar changes to the U.S. Postal Service amid fears over delayed ballots.

Pelosi said the Delivering for America Act would counter President Donald Trump's "campaign to sabotage the election," saying he was manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters.

Democratic leaders said they were scheduling an emergency hearing this month for top Postal Service officials to testify before Congress after the agency sounded the alarm about its ability to handle increased mail-in voting.

Meantime, an all-out war over mail voting has erupted in courts across the U.S. Here's what's at stake.

Are you intending to vote in-person early or by mail? Check out our state-by-state guide so you can plan your vote now.

Democrats kick off unconventional convention

The Democratic National Convention is set to start today, but thanks to coronavirus precautions, it will look much different than the traditional quadrennial four-day presidential nominating event.

The large crowds of political boosters originally planned to swarm into swing state Wisconsin aren't coming, and even the presumptive Democratic nominee won't be in Milwaukee — Joe Biden will accept the nomination virtually.

In the past, the gatherings have been like the Super Bowl of lobbying. The events are usually "one gigantic schmooze-fest," said Democratic former Rep. Jim Moran of Virginia, who now works as a lobbyist after having served 24 years in Congress.

Not this time, writes NBC News' Ginger Gibson. COVID-19 has effectively sidelined the multibillion-dollar influence industry.

And despite Biden's 9-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, many Democratic insiders are deeply apprehensive about the November election, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis.

"If people think this isn't going to be a close election, they're out of their minds," said Tom Nides, a longtime party fundraiser.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the Democratic National Convention.

to about the Democratic National Convention. And how to watch: NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET each night of the convention. MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. And NBCNews.com will have a live blog feature breaking news, analysis and fact checks.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Educators feel trapped between bad options as the school year begins

As schools open around the country, many educators are feeling trapped between bad options: either return to facilities they don't feel are safe during an alarming national wave of new cases and deaths or return to remote learning, which they fear would leave students falling further behind.

"I'm torn, because teachers do the magic in the classroom, and you're right there to help the kids, but for me it's not worth the risk," said Mary Walther, a high school German teacher in Phoenix.

Walther isn't alone. In a number of interviews across the country, educators and school staff members described intense fears about the virus spreading among children, parents and staff members, as well as doubts that their districts are being given the tools to protect them.

Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here .

updates on the coronavirus outbreak . Track U.S. hot spots where COVID-19 infection rates are rising.

where The U.S. death toll from coronavirus has surpassed 170,000, according to NBC News' tally.

After biggest protests yet, 'Europe's last dictator' defiant as his base deserts him

Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko faced angry calls to resign Monday morning, as the candidate who stood against him in last week's contested election said she's ready to lead the nation.

"I'm prepared to take responsibility and act as the nation's leader during this period so the country settles down and gets back to normality," opposition politician Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya said Monday in a video address from Lithuania.

Tsikhanouskaya, 37, fled the country last week after longtime President Lukashenko declared victory in the national election with 80 percent of the vote.

But Lukashenko remained defiant Monday, declaring there wouldn't be another election "until you kill me."

Demonstrators protested against the election results and demanded Lukashenko's resignation on Sunday. Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

PLUS

THINK about it

COVID-19 spikes in the Southern Hemisphere should be red flags for America this winter, David A. Andelman writes in an opinion piece.

Live BETTER

Who helps the helpers? Some organizations are trying to provide health care workers with "emotional PPE."

Shopping

Looking to crack open a cold one without the added calories? Here are 10 low calorie beers and ciders you'll actually want to drink.

One fun thing

NBC News' Tom Brokaw looks back at historical moments and big surprises from past Democratic and Republican conventions as the U.S. enters a new virtual era of political pageantry.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

And a big thanks to my colleague Rachel Elbaum for taking the reins while I enjoyed some time off with my family.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com If you're a fan, please forward it to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra Cahill