We've got the latest on Jeffrey Epstein's death as well as moves towards gun control legislation, a child bride's story and why Swedes are refusing to fly.
Jeffrey Epstein death: Alleged victims express anger he can't be brought to justice
The apparent suicide of millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday shocked the nation and left a range of questions that his alleged victims and the public want answered.
Epstein, 66, was found dead in a federal jail cell in downtown Manhattan the day after court documents were released, revealing lurid details of his involvement an alleged sex trafficking ring.
Epstein's alleged victims are angry he isn't around to face justice, while prison experts immediately asked why Epstein was taken off suicide watch in the days before his death
It didn't take long for social media to be awash with conspiracy theories, with President Donald Trump retweeting one that alleged — without evidence — that former President Bill Clinton was involved.
Democrats campaigning for their party’s nomination strongly criticized the president, accusing Trump of misusing the presidency to “attack his political enemies.”
The case also shines a spotlight on Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second-born son, who is one of several high-profile figures to be implicated in the scandal.
The New York City medical examiner's office carried out an autopsy but says it needs more information to determine Epstein's cause of death.
Congress considers new gun control measures after latest spate of mass shootings
After three mass shootings in less than a week killed three dozen people, enough is enough for some in Congress
Despite the carnage of El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California, frustrated lawmakers may fail to get meaningful legislation passed.
Reformers are calling for stronger background checks, "red flag" laws that prevent those likely to cause harm from accessing weapons and a ban on assault-style firearms.
But the Senate's absence through Labor Day could see the momentum and opportunity lost — as happened after other mass shootings such as Las Vegas in 2017 and Parkland in 2018.
Security adviser John Bolton set to raise global threat issues on London visit
New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting his first taste of what the U.S.-U.K. special relationship really means as he welcomes national security adviser John Boltonto London for two days of talks.
Brexit, Iran, China and a range of shared global challenges will all be on the agenda
The thorny issue of the U.K.'s reported use of communications technology from Chinese firm Huawei — which has been banned in the U.S. — is also likely to come up.
'This is really going to happen': A child bride's heartbreaking story
Legal loopholes at federal and state levels have allowed forced and arranged marriages to continue, lawmakers and activists fighting to end the practice say.
Genevieve Meyer tells NBC News about how she was, a the age of just 15, forced to marry a twice-divorced father of two in his 40s.
“It was like, which really sh---y door do I want to walk through? Do I want to stay here with my mom and her antics and who knows what the hell is next? Or go marry this guy that at least he didn’t beat me?” she says. “I didn't understand my value.”
More and more Swedes are refusing to fly in order to save the planet
The age of cheap flights allows us so much freedom but at what cost? Around 1 in 4 people in Sweden have chosen not to fly in the past year, leading some to take some truly epic journeys by boat and train, as NBC News' Yuliya Talmazan reports.
Just one round-trip transatlantic flight emits about 1.6 tons of CO2 on average — more than three-quarters of a single person's annual carbon budget, which scientists warn we need to stick to keep global warming to a minimum.
Plus
- Hong Kong's airport has suspended check-ins due to ongoing protests from pro-democracy activists.
- At least 44 people are known to have died as a result of typhoon Lekima in eastern China.
- The Pentagon has identified the marine killed in Iraq over the weekend as Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35.
THINK about it
Opposing the white supremacist groups that marched through Charlottesville two years ago isn't enough,argues Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America.
Her group is suing perpetrators of hate crimes in order to "bankrupt and dismantle" such groups.
Science + Tech = MACH
New 3D maps show our universe in a startling new way. The University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy in Honolulu has devised a "master plan" of the universe, containing a physical record of everything that has happened in our part of the universe since the time of the Big Bang.
Quote of the day
"Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served. I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims"
— Jennifer Araoz, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of rape.
One inspiring thing
The history books keep getting re-written thanks to the achievements of 22-year-old gymnastics star Simone Biles, who won a record-tying 6th U.S. all-round title on Sunday.
As if that wasn't enough, she also became the first woman to land a triple-twisting, double somersault on the floor and a double-twisting, double somersault off the balance beam.
If the four-time Olympic gold medalist repeats these routines at the World Championships in October, they will be named after her.
