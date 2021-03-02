Good morning, NBC News readers.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to make his first extensive remarks about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot before a Senate panel, the "worst" states for children during the pandemic revealed, plus scientists discover sharks that glow in the dark.

FBI Director Wray expected to face grilling from Senators over Capitol riot, domestic terrorism

FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to face questions from Congress on Tuesday about whether his intelligence analysts missed warning signs before the riot at the U.S. Capitol and how the bureau plans to confront the rising threat of domestic terrorism.

Wray's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee will be his first public testimony since September and the first formal statement from the FBI about the status of the wide-ranging riot investigation.

It will also be his first opportunity to discuss why the FBI did not detect in advance what it now says in court documents was extensive plotting and planning by known extremist groups that attacked the Capitol in coordinated fashion.

Wray's testimony comes as a report reveals that over half the people charged with taking part in the Capitol siege were not connected to extremist groups or to one another.

The study, by George Washington University's Program on Extremism, analyzed arrest information and other court documents from 257 cases filed in federal court as of late February.

It found that while only about three dozen of those charged were part of extremist groups, their participation "was likely a necessary precondition for the escalation of violence from an angry riot into a breach of Capitol security."

Covid upended the lives of children everywhere. In these states, they struggled the most.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted childhood in every state, but particularly in the South. The global nonprofit Save the Children ranked Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Alabama as the "worst" states for children during the pandemic. "This pandemic has lasted about a year for us, but I think the impact will be 10 years long for children," said one relief worker. By Bracey Harris | Read more

Third Cuomo accuser comes forward as New York AG opens sexual harassment inquiry

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that her office is formally proceeding with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The move comes as a third woman said she felt "uncomfortable and embarrassed" when the governor asked her "Can I kiss you?" at a 2019 wedding. By Tom Winter and Dareh Gregorian | Read more

U.S., E.U. set to impose sanctions on Russia

The coordinated sanctions come in response to the Kremlin's poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent arrest and detention. By Abigail Williams, Dan De Luce, Carol E. Lee and Andrea Mitchell | Read more

OPINION: Here's why Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes speech perfectly fit our 2021 mood

"Ted Lasso," with its small stake and big heart, is a reminder that one doesn’t need to be over-the-top to be a winner. Sometimes, the decent underdog can win. By Ani Bundel, culture critic | Read more

BETTER: Why a combo of 2 fruits and 3 veggies each day could lead to a longer life

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but bumping that up to two fruits and three veggies a day could help you live a longer life, a a new study suggests. By Linda Carroll | Read more

What is a KN95 face mask? We consulted medical experts on deciding whether it’s right for you — as well as where to buy them.

Sharks that glow in the dark?

That's right. Scientists have discovered three new luminous deep-sea predators off New Zealand.

Read the full story here.

