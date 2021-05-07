Good morning, NBC News readers.

Dramatic scenes in Texas as a late-night bid to stop an election bill fails, President Joe Biden's attempts to unpick his predecessor's Medicaid changes and the latest on hopes for the Iran nuclear deal.

Texas lawmakers advance restrictive election bill despite Democrats' all-night fight

State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Houston, right, speaks with fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Eric Gay / AP

Texas lawmakers advanced a restrictive election bill early Friday as Republicans overcame Democratic efforts to derail the legislation.

Democrats had vowed to wage an all-night fight against the bill, arguing it would suppress voting and disenfranchise voters of color.

Republicans say the House bill would ensure ballot integrity and protect voters from coercion and fraud.

The key vote at 3 a.m. in the Texas House followed hours of debate as Democrats, who had little means of stopping the bill in the GOP-controlled state Capitol, deployed technical challenges and hours of questioning.

Finally the bill was passed with 20 amendments that significantly watered down some aspects of the bill as it passed the key vote 81-64.

Former President Donald Trump's stolen election lie has inspired hundreds of restrictive election bills across the country, even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud in elections.

Friday's top stories

A Medicaid lawsuit in Tennessee and similar ones in other states have Biden walking a legal tightrope to undo Trump’s Medicaid policies at a fraught time.

By Phil McCausland | Read more

Reviving nuclear deal possible if Iran makes 'political decision,' U.S. official says

The United States and Iran are still divided over key issues, but they could reach an agreement within weeks on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement if Tehran makes a political decision to make it happen, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.

By Dan De Luce and Alexandra Bacallao | Read more

Biden administration may bring whole families to U.S. to reunite with separated children, not just parents

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the director of the task force to reunite families said Thursday that the Biden administration is working to reunite entire families who were separated during the Trump administration.

By Jacob Soboroff and Julia Ainsley | Read more

By holding wealth in Bitcoin, Native American communities can cultivate sovereign economic systems and move toward eliminating reliance on the federal government.

By Aubrey Strobel | Read more

BETTER: 5 questions to ask a new therapist to find out if you're a good match

Whether you’ve been considering therapy for a while, or you’ve just gone through a big life change — finding the right therapist to have in your corner can be one of the biggest mental blocks when it comes to finally setting up that initial appointment.

By Brittany Loggins | Read more

Also in the news ...

One inspiring thing

Nurse Sona Daldumyan cares for pediatric oncology patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she met her husband, Jed, a physician assistant.

After Jed died following his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Sona returned to work even more dedicated to her patients and their families.

See the video here.

