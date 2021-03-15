Good morning, NBC News readers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reminded Americans that we're "not in the end zone yet" on the coronavirus pandemic as a bipartisan group works to tackle vaccine skepticism among Republicans. Plus a big night for women at this year's Grammy Awards.

Andrew Harnik / AP

The next big Covid challenge: Persuading GOP skeptics to get vaccinated

Vaccine holdouts could end up being the last obstacle to defeating the coronavirus pandemic, and a growing effort is aimed at convincing one substantial group of skeptics: Republicans.

While efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy have so far mostly focused on African Americans and Latinos, recent polls suggest the largest group of Americans either hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine or outright opposed to it are Republicans.

Success convincing skeptical conservatives could be the difference between the United States reaching herd immunity or not.

"If we don't have 80-plus percent of the population vaccinated before next winter, this virus is going to come back raging," Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee, told NBC News.

That's why a bipartisan group of Republican politicians, Biden administration officials and public health leaders are now working together to try to persuade GOP skeptics to get their vaccinations.

Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned state leaders against the "risky business" of eliminating public health measures, raising concerns on Sunday’s "Meet the Press" that the nation could see a new surge in cases if it lets its guard down.

"Don’t spike the ball on the five-yard line. Wait until you get into the end zone. We are not in the end zone yet," said Fauci.

Monday's top stories

TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make Grammys history as women sweep top awards

Women were the big winners on "music's biggest night," sweeping all the top awards at the socially distant show. Beyoncé broke the record for most-ever Grammys won by an artist, while Swift became the first female artist to win album of the year three times. Read about the top moments and watch highlights from the show. By Daniel Arkin | Read more

'Hope is back': Stimulus checks start hitting bank accounts nationwide

By Allen Smith | Read more

Stimulus checks started landing in Americans' bank accounts across the country this weekend, just days after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law. By Allen Smith | Read more

Test, trace and trust. How Iceland became a Covid-19 success story

Iceland didn't impose a national lockdown. Instead, its borders are open to tourists, students are in classrooms, and bars and restaurants are packed. What's the remote volcanic island's secret to success? By Sarah Harman and Carlo Angerer | Read more

OPINION We now have a new immigration crisis, thanks to Joe Biden

Immigration still has to be managed, as Biden's administration is rapidly being reminded, otherwise it exposes the migrants to a high level of personal risk. By W. James Antle III | Read more

Texas GOP launches avalanche of bills to curtail voting

Texas Republicans are rolling out a slew of restrictive election bills, taking particular aim at early voting after Democrats enthusiastically embraced the practice last year. By Jane C. Timm | Read more

BETTER 5 ways parents can help kids adjust to daylight saving time

From installing blackout curtains to wearing kids out, parents and sleep experts explain how to adjust to the time change. By Terri Peters | Read more

Also in the news ...

One fun thing

A little music helps the medicine go down, especially when it comes from world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The acclaimed musician treated the folks at the Berkshire Community College vaccine site to an impromptu performance after receiving his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The crowd was hushed by his poignant performance of Franz Schubert's "Ava Maria."

Read the story and watch the video here.

Thanks, Petra