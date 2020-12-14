Good morning, NBC News readers.

We may finally be turning a corner in the battle against the coronavirus. The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines are set to begin rolling out in the United States today.

Covid 'D-Day' arrives as vaccine set to arrive in all 50 states

Nearly 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for emergency use are expected to arrive at 145 locations across all 50 states today, marking the start of a massive logistical effort to halt the spread of the devastating virus.

Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, likened the colossal logistical challenge to the 1944 Normandy Landings, the Allied invasion that began the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe.

"D-Day was a pivotal turning point in World War II. It was the beginning of the end — and that's where we are today," Perna told a briefing Saturday. "But make no mistake it was not the end. Months and months of hard-fought battles occurred and it took diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory."

Hospitals across the country have been grappling with how to distribute the first scarce shots.

While an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that top priority go to long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers, the initial allocation will still fall far short of the need and will require selective screening even among critical hospital workers.

The vaccine will not reach the vast majority of Americans until well into next year.

Still, it can't come soon enough as the nation struggles to contain the virus that's killed nearly 300,00 Americans. Infections topped 16 million over the weekend.

Meantime, Congress is facing a make-or-break week on a coronavirus relief package.

Congressional leaders have set a deadline of midnight Friday to pass legislation, but it's not clear that they can reach a deal in time.

Follow our live blog for all the latest Covid-19 developments.

Russian hackers breach U.S. government, targeting agencies, private companies

Hackers who targeted the federal government appear to be part of a Russian intelligence campaign aimed at multiple U.S. agencies and companies, including the cybersecurity company FireEye, officials said Sunday.

A Commerce Department spokesman confirmed a breach, saying it occurred at an unidentified bureau.

FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said the hackers' primary goal appeared to be to steal information from the company's government clients.

