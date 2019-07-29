Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
A 6-year-old boy who "had his whole life to live" was gunned down in a mass shooting at California's annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.
Here's what we're watching today.
‘Nightmare’: 3 dead, 15 injured in shooting at California food festival
At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. A suspect was also shot and killed. "It's sort of a nightmare you hope you never have to live in reality," Police Chief Scot Smithee said at a news conference.
The annual food festival was near the end of its third and final day when the gunshots were reported at about 5:41 p.m. local time, said Smithee. The gunman appeared to have cut through a fence to get into the event.
Steven Romero, 6, was one of the three victims who was shot and killed.
His father, Alberto Romero, described him as an energetic boy who had just graduated from kindergarten and was just weeks away from entering first grade. He was “always happy and always wanting to have fun,” Romero said.
The California shooting was the 246th mass shooting of 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks gun-related violence in the U.S.
Festival goers run after hearing gunshots at California Garlic FestivalJuly 29, 201901:25
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats out, Trump loyalist in
After a rocky tenure with President Donald Trump, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats said Sunday that he will leave the administration on Aug. 15.
Coats, a former senator from Indiana, had not seen eye to eye with Trump on issues like Russian electoral interference, North Korea and the president's past criticism of the intelligence community.
Trump announced in a tweet that he intends to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and staunch ally, to replace Coats.
Ratcliffe's nomination comes after he aggressively questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.
Trump to tap Texas congressman to replace intelligence chief Dan CoatsJuly 29, 201902:10
Trump plan left out the fact that 500,000 school lunches are at risk, Democrats say
The Trump administration determined that more than 500,000 children would no longer be automatically eligible for free school meals under a proposed overhaul to the food stamp program, but left that figure out of its formal proposal, according to House Democrats.
Trump doubles down in his attacks on Rep. Cummings and Baltimore
The president called House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., a "racist" and attacked his Baltimore-area congressional district for a second day on Sunday.
Sunday's Twitter outburst came a day after Trump referred to Cummings' district as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and said that "no human being would want to live there."
Top Democrats as well as prominent Baltimoreans swiftly rebuked Trump's comments as "disgraceful" and "dangerous." Trump on Sunday responded to criticism of his comments by accusing Democrats of playing the "race card."
Trump escalates attacks on Baltimore and Rep. CummingsJuly 29, 201902:19
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- A pair of U.S. teens arrested in an Italian policeman's murder accused each other of the crime, officials say.
- The woman who was set to replace Puerto Rico's governor refused to take the job.
- Colombia's Egan Bernal won the Tour de France, the youngest post-World War II champion and the first from South America.
- British Vogue's royal guest editor: The Duchess of Sussex, aka: Meghan Markle, helped create an issue that celebrates women who are "forces for change."
THINK about it
The way people are reacting to their FaceApp photos — with shock, and even disgust — says a lot about how we think about the inevitable human process, Caitlin Kelly writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
Airplane contrails add to climate change, and the problem is about to get worse.
Live BETTER
I tried naked yoga and it was eye-opening in more ways than one, writes columnist Jen Glantz.
Quote of the day
"My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say."
— Alberto Romero, whose son, Steven Romero, was killed in the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
One fun thing
In the fight against climate change, the Milarch family says a solution can be found up high.
Very far up. At the very top of centuries-old redwoods and sequoias.
The family runs Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, where they collect samples from “champion” trees to clone and replant.
Chief Environmental Correspondent Anne Thompson joined them in the treetops to learn more.
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks, Petra