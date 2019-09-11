Breaking News Emails
North Carolina's special election, John Bolton's White House exit and a rape accusation against NFL star Antonio Brown. Those are some of the stories we're watching today.
It is also the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Hard to believe it's been that long. Thinking of everyone touched by the events of that tragic day and its aftermath.
GOP wins tight North Carolina Congressional race
Republican Dan Bishop narrowly won a special election for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District Tuesday, in a race seen as a litmus test for President Donald Trump's 2020 prospects.
With most votes counted, Bishop was ahead by two percentage points, with 50.7 percent of the vote to Democrat Dan McCready's 48.7 percent. (See full results here).
Bishop's victory, which came one day after Trump campaigned for him, shows the president's power to rally his base, but also his vulnerabilities among suburban voters.
McCready, who fought for the House seat twice over two years after the 2018 election was thrown out because of voter fraud, ran as a moderate who pledged to "put country over party."
"We were not successful tonight, but I want you to remember that victory postponed is not defeat," he said during his concession speech.
Dan Bishop praises and tries to call President Trump during victory speech
Exclusive: As frustration with Bolton mounted, Trump reached out to ex-adviser McMaster
President Donald Trump unceremoniously fired national security adviser John Bolton on Twitter Tuesday after a string of disagreements.
Bolton's exit marks the departure of one of the most hawkish voices in Trump's inner circle on a number of issues, including Taliban negotiations, Iran, and China trade talks.
As the president began losing confidence in Bolton, he reached out to the man he had fired to give Bolton the job: retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.
In phone calls to McMaster, Trump told his second national security adviser that he missed him and sought his advice on a variety of national security challenges.
Now, the big question is who will be the fourth person Trump will appoint to the key West Wing post?
John Bolton ousted amid foreign policy dissension
Patriots' Antonio Brown accused in lawsuit of raping former trainer
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault, including forcible rape, by his former trainer.
The woman filed a federal lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday accusing the NFL star of three instances of sexual assault.
An attorney for Brown denied all accusations against his client in a statement Tuesday evening.
In Abaco Islands, the letter D marks the site of a grim recovery effort
Three men were walking through the tattered neighborhood known as the Mudd in the Abaco Islands Tuesday morning when they came upon the remnants of a home with the symbol of a diamond spray-painted on a wall left standing.
A single letter D was painted in the center.
D for deceased, marking the site of two bodies that they carefully removed.
More than a week after Hurricane Dorian flattened the shantytown into massive piles of wood and steel, the search and rescue effort has shifted to recovering the remains of those killed by the catastrophic Category 5 storm.
Following in the footsteps of the firefighter fathers they lost on 9/11
Every year around this time, New York City’s Fire Department welcomes a new class of firefighters.
But this year the FDNY will have the most legacy members, ever. And it includes 12 men and one woman whose parents died serving on 9/11.
Two of Heloiza Asaro's children will be part of the incoming class. Her husband, Carl Asaro, a veteran New York City firefighter, died on 9/11. Now four of her six children will be part of the FDNY.
More than a dozen children of fallen 9/11 heroes joining FDNY
Plus
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he may annex parts of the West Bank "in coordination" with the U.S.
- Missed Apple's big event? Here's what you need to know about the new three-camera iPhone.
- Andrew Yang: Is he ready for prime time?
- The House passed a bill requiring carbon monoxide detectors in public housing after an NBC News investigation found that more than a dozen tenants died from the gas in the last 16 years.
- The "Storm Area 51" music festival was cancelled; organizers feared a "FYREFEST 2.0."
THINK about it
Trump's Taliban peace talks have collapsed. But many Afghans aren't surprised — or sad, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
One good thing about fall is it's pretty much the perfect time to exercise outside. Here are some tips on how to stay cool and comfortable.
A piece of good news
In July, NBC News' Cynthia McFadden, along with Christine Romo and Kenzi Abou-Sabe, produced a powerful report on a national tragedy: Thousands of U.S. military families don’t have enough money to feed themselves, and are relying on federal aid, charities and help from relatives.
Many are simply going hungry.
But this week, there was some good news.
As a result of the NBC story, Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, received a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor to support military families.
The organization said the donor had watched the report on NBC and was moved to help out.
Wow.
Military spouses are struggling to feed their families
