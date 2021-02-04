Good morning, NBC News readers.

The Republican Party is in the midst of some serious soul-searching as it contemplates its post-Trump future. The Biden administration weighs sending masks to every American and a look at the Golden Globe nominations.

So what does the GOP stand for? They are trying to figure that out.

Riven by infighting, Republicans are torn over how aggressively to confront the rise of far-right extremism and the influence of former President Donald Trump in their ranks.

Those two colliding controversies are pushing the GOP into separate camps and forcing their leaders to pick sides, with high stakes for the party's future, write NBC News' Sahil Kapur and Jonathan Allen.

The issues came to a head during a House Republican Conference meeting Wednesday evening.

Liz Cheney, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House, held onto her leadership position despite an uproar over her vote to impeach Trump.

In a secret ballot, House Republicans voted 145-61 in favor of keeping Cheney in party leadership — the lopsided vote possibly signaling a hidden disenchantment with the former president in the House GOP ranks.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also sidestepped the other controversy over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced criticism for embracing conspiracy theories and calls for political violence.

McCarthy condemned Greene's past remarks, but told members that he didn't plan to remove her from her committees.

So now the Democratic-led House will vote Thursday on whether to strip her of her committee assignments.

Biden administration weighs plan to directly send masks to all Americans

The Biden White House is considering sending masks directly to American households, according to three people familiar with the discussions, an action the Trump administration explored but scrapped.

The Covid-19 Response Team is evaluating the logistics of mailing out millions of face coverings, but no decision has been made, and the proposal hasn't yet reached President Joe Biden for final approval, a White House official said.

In other Covid-19 developments:

The coronavirus has likely undergone thousands of changes. But this particular mutation has scientists concerned.

Mississippi's vaccination push has a race gap, as Black residents face shortages, long drives.

"A terrible error in judgment": A SoulCycle instructor apologized for jumping to the front of the Covid-19 vaccine line.

Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant after Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly violated the conditions of his $2 million bond.

The Pentagon has ordered a military-wide pause to discuss the threat posed by white supremacy and extremism in its ranks.

A Kentucky sheriff's deputy went to Trump's D.C. rally. Now he's under investigation at home.

Listen to "Harlem on My Mind," our Into America podcast's four-part series for Black History Month

AOC's sexual assault story is revealing. So is the backlash to it, Danielle Campoamor writes in an opinion piece.

Feel like you're hitting a "pandemic wall" with no end in sight? Don't panic. Here's what to do.

While it’s always important to value ourselves, experts explain why this Valentine’s Day is an especially good time to treat yourself.

One inspiring thing

NBC News’ Morgan Radford speaks with 1968 Olympian John Carlos and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike about their calls for justice more than half a century apart.

