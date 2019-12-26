Good morning, NBC News readers.
GOP Senator 'disturbed' by McConnell comments about Trump impeachment trial
With remarks suggesting there is at least a degree of dissension within Republican ranks, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she was "disturbed" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would engage in "total coordination" with the White House regarding the upcoming Senate trial of President Donald Trump.
Murkowski — who earlier in the year refused to defend Trump from the Democrats' impeachment inquiry — told Anchorage's local NBC affiliate KTUU, that McConnell's comments had "further confused" the impeachment process.
As the chamber prepares to embark on a trial of Trump in 2020, Murkowski said she would prefer to see space between the White House and the Senate.
Her comments came as the president complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by Democrats and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of hating “all of the people that voted for me.”
U.S. officials bracing after North Korea’s ominous warning of a ‘Christmas gift’
After North Korea warned of a "Christmas gift" earlier this month, four U.S. surveillance planes flew over the Korean Peninsula Wednesday, according to South Korean media reports.
The Pentagon has not responded to NBC News' request for comment.
North Korea warned the U.S. of the possible “Christmas gift” after its leader Kim Jong Un gave Washington until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the two nations.
The U.S. Air Force’s top general in the Asia-Pacific region said earlier this month he believed the "gift" could be the test of a long-range ballistic missile. North Korea has expanded a factory linked to the production of those missiles, according to analysis of satellite photos recently provided to NBC News.
However, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it may end up being a "nice present" like a vase. So far, the "gift" is yet to arrive.
- Adviser to Syria's President Assad warns of 'operations' against U.S. troops guarding oil fields.
- ESPN's Ed Aschoff has died aged 34 after battling pneumonia.
- Tulsi Gabbard banks on billboards, yard signs to get her message out.
- Bloomberg cuts ties with company using prison inmates to make campaign calls.
- There was no Christmas service at Notre Dame Cathedralfor the first time in over 200 years.
Greta Gerwig’s adaption of “Little Women,” a film focused on suffocated ambition, confined opportunity and the tradition of weightlessness that envelops stories by and about women, now faces its own fight, 150 years after the book’s publication, to get men to care about it. Gayle Tzemach Lemmon writes in an opinion piece.
With the holidays in full swing, disconnecting entirely from work is a great idea and one that is founded on solid clinical research.
Feral hogs to Baby Yoda, and Kidz Bop Karen were among dozens of moments that were immortalized through popular memes in 2019.
Television, music video and films like "Marriage Story" were easy fodder for their creation, but this year viral moments also found an avenue via the TikTok app, allowing for the inclusion of homemade, quickly cut short-form videos.
However, only one was so pervasive that NBC News has declared it the “Meme of the Year.”
