The Atlanta-area shootings have triggered an outpouring of emotion from across the country — raising both outrage and fears about the current levels of anti-Asian rhetoric in the U.S..

Here's the latest on that and everything else we're watching this Thursday morning.

Asian Americans are both grieving and angry over Atlanta-area killings

The Asian American community is reeling after a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening.

Asian American politicians, community leaders and writers expressed their anguish over the shootings Wednesday, along with their frustration at a justice system they feel has long failed to protect Asian women from harmful stereotypes that lead to pervasive gender-based violence.

"There's grief and there's anger," said Abraham Kim, executive director at the Council of Korean Americans.

"Some folks believe that just because the crime was caused by sexual addiction, it doesn't mean race is not involved," Kim said. "It's still based on the stereotyping and objectification of Asian women."

In Atlanta, Black residents have come out to stand in solidarity with their Asian American neighbors in an effort to stop racial violence.

"Atlanta is a civil rights city. This is what we do, we protect the people," said a woman next to a makeshift memorial outside one of the spas that was targeted in the attacks.

Meantime, a Georgia sheriff's spokesperson is under fire for remarks about the shooting suspect and for an anti-Asian Facebook post.

Opinion: The Atlanta suspect's "sex addiction" defense isn't fooling Asian American women, sociologist and author Nancy Wang Yuen writes in an opinion piece.

Thursday's top stories

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images file

'More than words': Democrats, Republicans hope Biden will take a harder line on China as summit begins

As the Biden administration gets set to hold its highest-level talks with China since taking office during a two-day summit, it enjoys broad bipartisan support for taking a tough stance toward Beijing. But there is also skepticism about whether the talks will bring real policy changes. It won’t just be Capitol Hill watching events in Alaska closely, though. Taiwan knows it is in China's sights and is likewise hoping Biden will take a hard line. By Carol E. Lee, Dan De Luce and Ken Dilanian | Read more

3 key numbers scientists are watching to track the pandemic

Even though we'd all like one, there is no "on/off "switch for the pandemic. That said, check out some of the key metrics epidemiologists are watching for signs of improvement. And look at data graphics illustrating how vaccine production in the U.S. is starting to surge. By Erika Edwards | Read more

His arrest helped trigger Syria's war. 10 years on he wonders if it was worth it.

The conflict Bashir Abazayd unwittingly helped ignite swept away his home, his city, his friends and his youth — and inflamed the Middle East. Now he has his doubts that any of the sacrifices were worth it. "Who would have believed that the regime would kill its own people with chemicals and warplanes?" he asked. By Saphora Smith and Ammar Cheikh Omar | Read more

In a new round of diplomatic escalation between Moscow and Washington, the ambassador was recalled just hours after President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "killer" and that he will "pay a price" for alleged meddling in the 2020 election. By Yuliya Talmazan | Read more

PODCAST: Without water in Jackson, Mississippi

By Trymaine Lee | Listen

Tens of thousands of Jackson, Mississippi residents are still under a boil water advisory weeks after a severe winter storm knocked out basic services. In the latest episode of our Into America podcast, host Trymaine Lee talks to the city’s mayor about how decades of neglect and inaction are to blame for the infrastructure crisis. By Trymaine Lee | Listen here

BETTER: 5 signs that your fitness routine is working — beyond the numbers on the scale

Weight loss doesn’t happen overnight. Keep an eye out for these more subtle clues that you are making progress. By Stephanie Mansour | Read more

Also in the news ...

One bittersweet thing

Childhood friends Betty Grebenschikoff and Ana Maria Bahrenberg were inseparable growing up in Berlin in the 1930s.

When the Holocaust began, they were separated as their families fled Nazi Germany.

After spending decades searching for each other, they each believed the other had died in the war.

Then a miracle happened. The USC Shoah Foundation stumbled upon their stories, connected the missing links and reunited the best friends for the first time in over 80 years for a video chat.

"It's like a gift," Grebenschikoff said about reconnecting with her old friend who she now talks to once a week. "Somehow, somewhere there is a silver lining. I have found my silver lining."

