The impeachment hearings are taking a toll on President Donald Trump's relationship with his closest cabinet secretary, a Hong Kong university has become the nucleus of violent clashes between police and protesters, and Prince Andrew puts himself back in the spotlight with a controversial interview.
Trump's impeachment ire turns on Pompeo
The Ukraine impeachment inquiry has created the first rift between President Donald Trump and one of his closest allies: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The impeachment inquiry has put Pompeo in what one senior administration official described as an untenable position: trying to manage a bureaucracy of 75,000 people that has soured on his leadership and also please a boss with outsized expectations of loyalty.
"He feels like he's getting a bunch of blame from the president and the White House for having hired all these people who are turning against Trump," an official familiar with the dynamic said of Pompeo,
Hong Kong police lay siege to university where protesters are trapped
Police blockaded a Hong Kong university Monday, forcing back anti-government protesters armed with Molotov cocktails and bows and arrows as some tried to escape the campus where hundreds are believed to be holed up.
Police had the campus of Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University surrounded most of Sunday and into Monday, using water cannons, tear gas and heavy police vehicles in a dramatic escalation of the demonstrations that have swept the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since June.
Hong Kong police storm campus occupied by protestersNov. 18, 201901:42
White House defends Trump's surprise medical exam amid skepticism online
The White House said there was nothing unusual about
Trump making a surprise trip to Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday to undergo what he called "phase one" of his annual physical.
But the ordeal was met with skepticism online, where some felt the White House and the president weren't being upfront about his hospital visit.
Meantime, the impeachment hearings will continue this week with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker expected to testify publicly Tuesday, E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland slated for Wednesday, and former Russia adviser Fiona Hill on Thursday. See our live blog for all the latest updates and analysis.
Prince Andrew addressed photo with Jeffrey Epstein accuser in BBC interview
In a interview with the BBC that was broadcast Saturday, the Prince Andrew said he has “no recollection" of ever meeting a young Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Jeffrey Epstein directed her to have sex with the member of the royal family.
The Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, said he had "absolutely no memory" of the photograph showing them with Epstein associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
When asked by the BBC how he could explain the photo, Andrew said, "I can't because I don't...I have no...again I have absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken."
Prince Andrew interview about Jeffrey Epstein leaves viewers shockedNov. 18, 201904:53
- A deadly shooting at a gathering in Fresno, California left four dead.
- "I was simply doing my duty as a citizen": Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance to accept an award from the ACLU.
- Inside Facebook’s efforts to stop revenge porn before it spreads.
- "Terrible acts of barbarity" followed Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria, a former administration official says.
- "It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s freedom": Ford pitches an electric Mustang to a new generation of car buyers.
"The Crown" totally changed its cast for season three — and it got even better, critic Ani Bundel writes in an opinion piece.
From the foodie who dares to explore new tastes to vegans and even those with no time to cook, check out the best cookbooks to give (and get) this holiday season.
"Saturday Night Live" couldn't resist casting its satirical eye on the characters America has come to know over the first week of impeachment hearings by presenting them as the soap opera "Days of Our Impeachment."
Actor Jon Hamm made a cameo appearance as Ambassador Bill Taylor, who testified at the real hearings in Washington.
Taylor, as a soap opera star, says, "I don’t just kiss and tell. I kiss and tell and I take notes."
'SNL' reimagines public impeachment hearings as soap operaNov. 17, 201902:05
