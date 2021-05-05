Good morning, NBC News readers.

Herd immunity in San Francisco? Experts are 'hopeful,' but not ready for a victory lap.

With more than 55 percent of adults in San Francisco vaccinated with at least one dose, there are signs that the vaccines are having a measurable effect on the city.

Is San Francisco becoming a real-time experiment in herd immunity, in much the same way that Israel was? Experts say the city is showing positive signs.

"It’s profoundly hopeful," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "The vaccines have made it so that we’re in an entirely new world."

Meantime, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a new phase in his push to vaccinate Americans that includes children as young as 12.

Although no vaccine is currently authorized in the U.S. for people under 16, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's request to amend its emergency use authorization to include young people between the ages of 12 to 15 as early as next week, according to a senior administration official.

And after months of scrambling to book vaccination appointments, some states are now doing away with them. Check out the states where walk-in, appointment-less Covid-19 vaccinations are now available.

At Camp Augusta in Nevada City, California, seen here in pre-pandemic times, campers will be tested before the start of camp and counselors will be required to be vaccinated. Camp Augusta

Summer camps overwhelmed with interest, a stark change from last year

Camp directors say they are able to offer clear-cut plans for keeping campers safe — at a time when cooped-up kids, and their burned-out parents, are more eager than ever for a change in routine. By Elizabeth Chuck | Read more

By The Associated Press | Read more

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision on whether or not former President Donald Trump can return to the platform at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday. His account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. By The Associated Press | Read more

Pressure and pineapple wars: Taiwan fears quieter Chinese threat as U.S. warns of invasion

While officials in Washington sound the alarm about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, officials and residents on the island say that fails to understand the true dynamics in the region. By Louise Watt | Read more

OPINION: The most depressing part of Liz Cheney's one-woman Trump crusade

While Cheney's stance is admirable, the reality is that being right or honorable no longer matters to GOP leaders in Washington. By Susan Del Percio | Read more

As Covid ravages India, the diaspora pledges help

"Things are going really badly": After receiving desperate calls, the Indian diaspora in the U.S. and around the world are springing into action to raise millions in Covid-19 relief funds. By Lakshmi Gandhi | Read more

BETTER: Man diagnosed with melanoma after child points out 'funny' spot on his ear

While May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Alexander Gupman's experience is a good reminder to everyone. "If someone says something looks funny on your skin, you really should get it checked out," says the 47-year-old dad of three. By A. Pawlowski | Read more

