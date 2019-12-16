Good morning, NBC News readers.
The House Judiciary Committee released its full impeachment report, a giant winter storm is barreling across the Midwest and Hallmark's holiday ad controversy.
Here's what we're watching this Monday morning.
House Judiciary Committee publishes 658-page impeachment report
The House Judiciary Committee released its full report on the impeachment of President Donald Trump after midnight Sunday, ahead of consideration by the full House as early as Wednesday. The report, a 658-page document, is an explanation in four parts of the committee's process and justification for recommending two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"President Trump has realized the Framers’ worst nightmare," the committee wrote. "To protect the Nation, and preserve our freedom, President Trump must be impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power."
In a response to the Democratic findings, Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, said the articles failed to establish any impeachable offense.
As the House prepares to vote on the articles of impeachment, possibly this Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out Democrats' plans for a full-blown impeachment trial in the Senate.
In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer proposed calling former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as witnesses.
The proposal is at odds with McConnell's hope for a speedy resolution.
From pomp and circumstance to silence, here's a look at how a Senate presidential impeachment trial works.
Meantime, the political rancor never stops. Six members of Rep. Jeff Van Drew's staff said they are resigning after the New Jersey Democrat said he plans to switch parties because of his opposition to Trump's impeachment.
Impeachment set for full House vote as Democrats issue new reportDec. 16, 201902:14
A 'forever chemical' poisons drinking water near military bases
Communities nationwide, many near military bases, have discovered levels of dangerous chemicals in their water hundreds, sometimes thousands, of times higher than the advisory level recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The contaminants, known as PFAS, a shorthand term for a family of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are found in a long list of products, from cookware to firefighting foam used by the military.
Often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not degrade in the environment, PFAS have been linked to various medical conditions and cancers in humans and animals, including kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, and effects on the immune system, among others.
Testing performed by the EPA in 2014 revealed that groundwater near some military bases had been contaminated with PFAS.
For Joanne Stanton, who grew up across the street from the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster, Pa., the EPA’s revelation was devastating.
"You can’t tell us that we drank contaminated water for 50 years and that it did nothing, that it didn’t have a health impact," Stanton, 54, said.
Giant winter storm barrels across Midwest, creating treacherous road conditions
A winter storm blasting across the middle of the country Sunday created dangerous conditions for drivers, with traffic grinding to a halt in some places as authorities reported dozens of crashes.
As many as six people were killed in traffic accidents in two states that may have been weather-related, authorities said.
About 13 million people from Colorado to Connecticut were under winter storm warnings and weather advisories Sunday night, but the system could eventually affect as many as 39 million people across 16 states.
Snow and ice stretch from Colorado to Maine; tornados threaten SouthDec. 16, 201901:17
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- Hallmark wants to reinstate same-sex marriage ad after pulling it.
- A soccer star criticized China's Muslim detention camps. The backlash from Beijing was swift.
- Actor Lori Loughlin has accused federal prosecutors of concealing evidence in the college admissions scandal.
- Imposter scams are using new tech and techniques to steal retirees' life savings.
- Babe Ruth's 500th home run bat fetched more than $1 million at auction.
- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke of the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers at ceremonies Monday marking their victory over Nazi forces during the Battle of the Bulge.
THINK about it
Porn is the next front in pro-Trump conservatives' culture war, and they want liberals to help, Lux Alptraum writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
Sit back and relax. We've got 100+ gifts for everyone on your list this season: The BETTER gift guide.
Quote of the day
"Democracy is fragile."
— The House Judiciary Committee's report on Trump's impeachment.
One bittersweet thing
Newtown marked the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School with vigils, church services and a moment of joy when the community's high school football team — with a shooting victim's brother as linebacker — won the state championship Saturday in a last-minute thrill.
The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired, beating Darien 13-7.
"The whole town showed out on this special night," senior Jared Dunn told The Hartford Courant. "We knew we had to bring it home for our town."
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks, Petra