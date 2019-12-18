Good morning, NBC News readers.
The House is set to vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump today.
We have full coverage of the vote that could make Trump only the third American president ever to be impeached.
Trump excoriates Dems, Pelosi in scathing letter ahead of pivotal impeachment vote
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to vote on the two articles of impeachment — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — against President Trump today.
But not until after another six hours of debate on the House floor.
Democrats and Republicans will have three hours apiece to make their case ahead of the landmark votes, according to guidelines agreed to by the House Rules Committee Tuesday.
The president made his views clear on the eve of the vote in a blistering letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In the rambling and furious six-page missive, Trump called Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan "crusade," an "unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power," and a "spiteful" "election-nullification scheme."
The president accused Pelosi and the Democrats of "declaring open war on American Democracy" and a "partisan attempted coup" in the brooding letter that contained 16 exclamation points.
The House will gavel in at 9 a.m. ET, but with procedural events and the six hours of debate, the votes on impeachment may not happen until the early evening.
Follow our live blog for news developments and analysis throughout the day.
House set for historic vote to impeach President TrumpDec. 18, 201902:05
McConnell attacks 'slapdash' impeachment probe as 'most unfair' in U.S. history
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took Trump's argument against impeachment to the Senate Tuesday
In a forceful Senate floor speech, McConnell called the House Democrats impeachment proceedings the "most unfair" in U.S. history and rejected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for new witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as part of the Senate trial.
Moments later, Schumer responded with his own floor speech, retorting, "Why is the leader, why is the president, so afraid of having these witnesses come testify?"
McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trialDec. 17, 201901:10
Trump's approval rating remains steady despite impeachment
Trump's presidency is a roller coaster everywhere — except in his approval rating.
There have been ups (the economy, the killing of an ISIS leader) and there have been downs (the Mueller investigation and impeachment inquiry, to start) in his presidency.
Through it all, though, the president's job approval has remained steady across all polls, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal’s included.
Nevertheless, tens of thousands of people across the country marched in support of Trump's impeachment Tuesday evening.
Plus
- Video of the murdered Barnard student's last moments does not implicate the 13-year-old stabbing suspect, his lawyer says.
- Here's how Boeing's decision to suspend production of its troubled 737 Max jet could have an impact on jobs, the trade deficit and America's GDP.
- Weed vaping has soared among teenagers, doubling since 2018, according to a new study.
- Asian American groups are calling on NBC to part ways with Jay Leno after dog-eating joke.
- Actor Adam Driver walked out of an interview with NPR's talk show "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross.
THINK about it
American students aren't getting smarter — and our obsession with tests is to blame, Daniel Koretz, author of "The Testing Charade," writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
What are other people shopping for? Or hoping to get? Check out Google's top 50 most searched for gifts this holiday season.
One fun thing
To attract black men to yoga and its physical and emotional health benefits, black instructors said they have created spaces that are culturally sensitive, affordable and in urban communities where studios have traditionally not been established.
Sherri Doucette offers classes in the Dallas area through her nonprofit Litehouse Wellness.
After her initial marketing failed to draw black men, she advertised her classes as "Broga — Yoga for Brothers."
"When I arrived, the room was packed," Doucette said.
