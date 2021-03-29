Good morning, NBC News readers.

The enormous ship blocking the Suez Canal has been partially refloated, offering hope that the critical trade route may reopen soon. Plus, the trial for the police officer charged in George Floyd's death begins with opening arguments today, and how millennials are reshaping the halls of power in Washington.

Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated after huge effort to reopen key trade route

The Ever Given, the giant cargo ship blocking one of the world's main shipping routes, "has been successfully refloated" after "successful push and tow maneuvers," the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement early Monday.

It was unclear when the vessel would be fully set free but the progress raised hopes the crucial waterway could soon be reopened after days of intense global salvage efforts.

The 1,400-foot long ship jammed diagonally across a southern section of the Suez Canal last Tuesday, leaving hundreds of ships unable to use the key trading route.

Dredgers worked over the weekend to dislodge the stranded vessel, shifting some 27,000 metric tons of sand to a depth of 60 feet, the canal authority said Sunday. A total of 14 tugboats were conducting pulling maneuvers from three directions to dislodge the ship, it added.

The skyscraper-sized vessel's position had now been straightened by 80 percent, officials said.

The maneuvers were due to resume again when the tide brings the water level back up.

Opening arguments set to begin in Derek Chauvin's trial

Ten months after George Floyd's death sparked global protests and a reckoning on racial injustice, the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with his death, will get underway Monday. Here's what the prosecution and the defense are expected to argue when opening statements start later today. National civil rights leaders and Floyd's family members held a prayer service on the eve of the trial. Here's everything you need to know about the judge, the jury and the charges in the high profile case. By Daniella Silva | Read more

Millennials, forged by recession and ridicule, are ascendant in Washington

By Alex Seitz-Wald | Read more

Desperate restaurants resorted to DoorDash apps just to survive the pandemic. But now additional fees are crushing them.

In the absence of indoor customers, restaurants have come to rely on delivery apps, like DoorDash, to stay afloat during the pandemic. But after several cities and states imposed regulations capping the commissions the apps can charge, DoorDash doubled down and tacked on its own "Regulatory Response Fee." By Cyrus Farivar | Read more

OPINION: HBO's Tina Turner documentary is her way of saying thank you — and goodbye — to all of us

"Tina" is clearly the musical icon's way of telling her story one final, definitive time — and then saving the rest of her moments for herself, film critic Aramide A. Tinubu writes in an opinion piece.

Bill aims to tackle rising extremism in France. Some say it's an infringement of rights.

A draft law being debated in the French Senate this week aimed at strengthening the country and stamping out extremism has instead revealed just how divided the country is. By Yasmine Salam | Read more

BETTER: The right way to do a downward dog

Done correctly, downward dog stretches the whole backside of your body. Here's how to make sure you are doing it the right way. By Yasmine Salam | Read more

One fun thing

"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the social-distancing concerns sparked when tens of thousands of spring break revelers descended on Miami Beach this month, inspiring city leaders to declare a state of emergency.

The night's host, Maya Rudolph, performing as game show host Cece Vuvuzela, explained why there was such a party atmosphere amid a pandemic.

"We are so close to the end, let's ruin it," she said.

Read the story about Rudolph's other star turn as Vice President Kamala Harris. Or watch the video.

