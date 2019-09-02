Breaking News Emails
After Dorian's direct hit on the Bahamas, locals are waking up to a scene of "extreme destruction."
'Catastrophic': Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas
Dorian tore across the Bahamas on Sunday as a historically powerful hurricane, leaving scenes of devastation in its path.
When the Category 5 storm made landfall on Great Abaco Island on Sunday at 2 p.m., Dorian's maximum sustained winds were 185 mph — a record matched only by a storm that struck the Florida Keys in 1935, the National Hurricane Center said.
Video footage from Great Abaco Island showed flipped cars, sparking electrical lines, battered homes and flooded roads.
In one video, a woman begs for prayers as she stands precariously on an exposed staircase to escape roiling grey waters beneath her. "Me and my baby, everyone who stayed in the apartment building, we stuck right here,” the voice says as storm pounds the island.
"We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in The Bahamas," Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert Minnis said in a tweet Sunday night.
Meantime Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are bracing for Dorian's next blow — 1 million people are under evacuation orders in the three states.
"We are preparing for the worst, but we are praying for the best," said Elliott Summey, chairman of the Charleston County, South Carolina, Council.
Hurricane Dorian causes 'devastating' damage in BahamasSept. 2, 201902:01
A 17-month-old girl among Texas mass shooting victims
A postal worker, a truck driver and a high school student were among the seven people killed in the mass shooting in Texas over the weekend, officials and relatives said Sunday.
Twenty-two people, including a 17-month-old girl, were injured in the rampage that spread between two towns in West Texas on Saturday.
The shooting spree was the 284th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
It also came just hours before new laws went into effect Sunday that loosen gun restrictions in the Lone Star State — a fact not lost on those fighting to tighten gun control.
The new laws, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in June, will make it easier for Texans to have guns in schools, places of worship, foster homes where children live and apartments.
“Four of the deadliest mass shootings in the last decade have taken place in Texas,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a national group working to end gun violence, told NBC News.
“If more guns and fewer gun laws made us safer ... Texas would be the safest state in the country,” she added.
Mass shooting in Texas leaves several dead, dozens injuredSept. 2, 201902:15
Kevin Hart suffers 'major back injuries' after car crash
Hart and two others were in the comedian's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed into a ditch in Malibu, California, early Sunday.
A man named Jared Black was behind the wheel when he smashed the muscle car after turning onto Mulholland Highway at about 12:45 a.m. local time.
Video from the scene of the accident showed extensive damage to the vehicle.
Kevin Hart suffers major back injuries after a car crash in MalibuSept. 1, 201901:11
- Back to school kit for Hong Kong students on Monday included gas masks, goggles and hard hats for a planned anti-government strike.
- Crime and chaos: Experts fear violent consequences of a no-deal Brexit.
- Electric bikes may soon be humming along national park trails.
Enough! Kids' birthday parties are out of control. It's time for the adults who throw them to get a grip, writer and mother-of-five Meagan Francis argues in an opinion piece.
"Whiplash" planet is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.
Here are some delicious and easy (ish) recipes for your Labor Day barbecue.
"I am lucky to have half a house. My neighbors are demolished."
— Leigh Lamattina-Davis, a resident of the Bahamas Great Abaco Island, in a text message to NBC News.
A student pilot averted a tragedy by landing a plane single-handedly after his instructor passed out at the controls.
Australian Max Sylvester took control of the two-seater Cessna and was guided in to land by air traffic control Saturday.
“Do you know how to operate the airplane?” an unidentified air traffic controller asked Sylvester, according to edited audio obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
“...this is my first, um, lesson,” Sylvester replied.
Air Australia International owner Chuck McElwee told reporters it was a “perfect landing.”
Phew!
