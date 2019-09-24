Breaking News Emails
Trump reportedly put freeze on aid before call with Ukrainian president
President Donald Trump reportedly ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he pressured the Eastern European nation's leader to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden.
Trump's order to withhold the Congress-approved funds to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression was first reported by The Washington Post.
The new revelation comes as Democrats press for full disclosure of a related whistleblower complaint and as more lawmakers add their voices to the growing chorus calling for impeachment proceedings.
Seven freshman House Democrats wrote an op-ed calling for impeachment hearings. The lawmakers said their experiences in the military, defense and U.S. intelligence agencies helped shape their shared opinion that the latest Ukraine allegations are a "threat to all we have sworn to protect."
NBC News Jonathan Allen writes in an analysis piece that the Ukraine affair may force House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand on impeachment.
Impeachment pressure grows on Pelosi amid new Trump phone call revelationsSept. 24, 201901:42
In major blow to Boris Johnson, U.K. Supreme Court rules Parliament suspension unlawful
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law when he suspended Parliament earlier this month, the country's top court ruled on Tuesday.
The decision marks a decisive setback for the government, potentially giving lawmakers more time to scrutinize and challenge its Brexit plans.
It's the latest twist in the saga that has divided and paralyzed the country since it voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum.
‘The eyes of all future generations are upon you’: Greta Thunberg pleads for action in U.N. speech
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivered a scathing and emotional speech at the United Nations on Monday, pleading with world leaders to act on climate change before it's too late.
The 16-year-old from Sweden slammed the members of the U.N. for caring more about money and "fairytales of eternal economic growth" than collapsing ecosystems, mass extinctions and people suffering due to climate change.
Following her speech, Thunberg's name began trending on Twitter, with many prominent figures, including President Trump, commenting on it.
"The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you," Thunberg told leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.
Rats, roaches, mold: Under USDA’s watch, rural public housing is falling apart
Mold creeping up the walls. Roaches crawling over an infant’s face. Sewage leaking onto the ground. These are the conditions in Belle Glade, Florida, at the country’s biggest federal housing complex for farmworkers.
The property is supposed to be closely overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but federal safeguards failed to prevent it from falling into disrepair.
"These are some of the poorest families in my community, who are doing some of the hardest work," a local county commissioner said. "They don’t deserve to live like this."
How anti-vaxxers target grieving moms and turn them into crusaders
Six-month-old Evee Clobes died in March, 36 hours after she received vaccinations during a checkup.
Since then, Evee has become a literal poster child for the anti-vaccine movement, featured on billboards and at protests, while her mother, Catelin Clobes, has become a rising star in that world.
But there’s one problem with the story being told about Evee’s death: The local medical examiner has ruled that the evidence shows Evee accidentally suffocated while co-sleeping with her mother.
That hasn’t stopped Clobes and other anti-vaccination activists from using Evee’s story to attract new recruits.
Plus
- The FDA expanded its recall of a popular blood pressure drug over concerns about a cancer-linked contaminant.
- Hotel evictions, canceled honeymoons: Fallout from the collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel company.
- The MyPayrollHR CEO was arrested and charged Monday in a $70 million bank fraud scheme that left hundreds of small businesses across the country scrambling.
- A woman went for a prenatal blood test — and found out her home was a meth lab.
- Police officer fired for KKK, Confederate items claimed he's just an avid fan of "The Dukes of Hazzard."
THINK about it
President Trump and Republicans don't hate gun control because of the NRA. They just love guns, writer Noah Berlatsky argues in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
3-D printed hearts with "beating" tissue could ease organ donor shortage.
Live BETTER
Scammers have upped their game. Frank Abagnale, the subject of the movie “Catch Me If You Can,” is a former teenage con artist turned respected security consultant. He shares tips on how to protect yourself from fraudsters.
Quote of the day
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."
— Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg during an emotional speech at the United Nations on Monday.
One fun thing
U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe was named FIFA women’s player of the year at an awards ceremony in Milan, Italy on Monday.
The co-captain who helped lead the Americans to triumph at the World Cup challenged the audience to "just do something, do anything" to end inequality in "this beautiful game."
Megan Rapinoe named FIFA player of the year, calls for end to inequalitySept. 24, 201900:38
