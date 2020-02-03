Iowa caucuses, Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl comeback, and JLo and Shakira make halftime history: The Morning Rundown

The Chiefs caught fire late to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.
Image: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

Today is the day in Iowa, China has built a 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days to treat suspected coronavirus patients, and the Kansas City Chiefs win it all.

Here's what we're watching this Monday morning.

It's on: Iowa caucus day

While the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial on Wednesday, the race to replace him officially kicks off today with the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the 2020 election cycle.

Democratic field prepares for unpredictable Iowa caucus

Feb. 2, 202003:09

'A beautiful thing': Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth-quarter 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers — their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

"It was a beautiful thing," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game.

Trump congratulated the Chiefs on their come-from-behind victory. Only thing was, he praised the wrong state.

Meantime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed viewers with their high-energy Super Bowl halftime show that honored the Miami venue's Latino roots.

The internet can't seem to stop talking about one thing Shakira did. And it wasn't with the 43-year-old Colombian and Lebanese singer's hips. It was with her tongue.

And if you missed any of the million-dollar ads, here's a roundup of the ones getting the most buzz.

See images of the top moments from the Super Bowl here.

Fans celebrate Chiefs win, JLo and Shakira make halftime history, NFL honors Kobe

Feb. 3, 202001:08

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

China opens coronavirus hospital built in 10 days

A 1,000-bed hospital built in just 10 days to handle the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China, welcomed its first patients Monday.

Built specifically to handle patients infected with the coronavirus that has sickened thousands of people and left more than 360 dead, it took just over a week to complete the Huoshenshan Hospital on the outskirts of the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated.

There are now over 17,000 confirmed cases in China. Meantime, the first coronavirus death outside China has been reported in the Philippines. Get the latest news on the outbreak and the global response here.

China’s new virus hospital ready for patients ten days after construction began

Feb. 3, 202001:05

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Plus

THINK about it

Mr. Peanut is dead. But Planters viral Super Bowl ad could still backfire, brand strategist Leslie Zane writes in an opinion piece.

Live BETTER

A contributor writes that she survived Dry January in the heart of bourbon country. Here's what she learned.

Shopping

17 thoughtful and affordable gifts for Valentine's Day.

One fun thing

"Saturday Night Live" couldn't resist taking on Trump's Senate impeachment trial — but took its own twist on it with the cold open, "The Trial You Wished Had Happened."

In "SNL's" take, Trump admits to cheating at everything.

"What I’ve learned from this trial is nothing I do or say has any consequence," says Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, after entering a mock courtroom with the aid of a walker in a twisted reference to Harvey Weinstein.

"I cheat all the time at golf, taxes, wives, elections," he adds. "I cut the funding to the CDC, so this Wang Chung virus is really going to be bad."

'Saturday Night Live' reimagines Trump's impeachment trial 'you wish had happened'

Feb. 2, 202002:44

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.

Thanks, Petra

Image: Petra CahillPetra Cahill

Petra Cahill is a senior editor and writer for NBC News Digital. She writes NBC News' Morning Rundown newsletter. 