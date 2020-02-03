Good morning, NBC News readers.
It's on: Iowa caucus day
While the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial on Wednesday, the race to replace him officially kicks off today with the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the 2020 election cycle.
- Remind me, how do the Iowa caucuses actually work? We know, it seems complicated. Here's an explainer on the Iowa caucuses and what you need to know.
- Make or break: Why Iowa matters. The first-in-the-nation nominating contest historically plays a large role in clarifying who is — and isn’t — a legitimate presidential contender. Here's why 2020 is particularly significant.
- The party of FDR or Obama? Here's how the 2020 primary season will define Democrats.
'A beautiful thing': Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth-quarter 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers — their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
"It was a beautiful thing," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game.
Trump congratulated the Chiefs on their come-from-behind victory. Only thing was, he praised the wrong state.
Meantime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed viewers with their high-energy Super Bowl halftime show that honored the Miami venue's Latino roots.
The internet can't seem to stop talking about one thing Shakira did. And it wasn't with the 43-year-old Colombian and Lebanese singer's hips. It was with her tongue.
And if you missed any of the million-dollar ads, here's a roundup of the ones getting the most buzz.
See images of the top moments from the Super Bowl here.
China opens coronavirus hospital built in 10 days
A 1,000-bed hospital built in just 10 days to handle the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China, welcomed its first patients Monday.
Built specifically to handle patients infected with the coronavirus that has sickened thousands of people and left more than 360 dead, it took just over a week to complete the Huoshenshan Hospital on the outskirts of the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated.
There are now over 17,000 confirmed cases in China. Meantime, the first coronavirus death outside China has been reported in the Philippines. Get the latest news on the outbreak and the global response here.
Plus
- "HELP!!!" Newly released NOAA emails show the uproar at the agency over Trump's hurricane claims.
- A man was shot dead in London after a "terrorist-related" stabbing incident on Sunday.
- American universities are a soft target for China's spies, say U.S. intelligence officials.
- Is your child hooked on digital devices? These researchers are studying signs of compulsive screen use — and ways to stop it.
- Kobe Bryant's stolen high school jersey was returned by a collector in China.
THINK about it
Mr. Peanut is dead. But Planters viral Super Bowl ad could still backfire, brand strategist Leslie Zane writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
A contributor writes that she survived Dry January in the heart of bourbon country. Here's what she learned.
Shopping
17 thoughtful and affordable gifts for Valentine's Day.
One fun thing
"Saturday Night Live" couldn't resist taking on Trump's Senate impeachment trial — but took its own twist on it with the cold open, "The Trial You Wished Had Happened."
In "SNL's" take, Trump admits to cheating at everything.
"What I’ve learned from this trial is nothing I do or say has any consequence," says Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, after entering a mock courtroom with the aid of a walker in a twisted reference to Harvey Weinstein.
"I cheat all the time at golf, taxes, wives, elections," he adds. "I cut the funding to the CDC, so this Wang Chung virus is really going to be bad."
