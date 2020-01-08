Iran retaliates with missile attacks, Boeing plane crashes in Tehran, and how to help Australia: The Morning Rundown

President Donald Trump tweeted "so far, so good!" after the missile strikes.
Image: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing a meeting in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the missile attacks a "slap in the face" to the U.S. AFP - Getty Images

By Petra Cahill

Iran retaliated with missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and a Boeing passenger jet crashed in Tehran just after takeoff, killing all on board.

Here's what we're watching this Wednesday morning.

Iran fires more than a dozen missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq

Iran retaliated for the killing of a top general by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing U.S. forces on Wednesday.

There were no reports of U.S. or Iraqi casualties, according to American officials.

Iran launches more than a dozen missiles at US forces in Iraq

Jan. 8, 202002:08

No survivors after Ukraine-bound Boeing 737 crashes in Iran after takeoff

A Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board, according to Iranian state TV and Ukrainian officials.

The Boeing 737 crashed minutes after departing the Iranian capital's international airport en route to Kyiv.

Iranian State TV said the crash was suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues without explaining how it reached that conclusion.

The crash comes not only as Iran launched attacks against the U.S., but on the heels of increased scrutiny of Boeing following the crashes of two 737 Max jets that combined killed 346 people. The plane that crashed Wednesday is a different model of the 737.

Boeing said it is aware of the crash and is "gathering more information."

Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran; at least 176 aboard are dead

Jan. 8, 202001:58

Pelosi says impeachment articles could be sent to Senate "soon"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her fellow Democrats on Tuesday that she's not yet ready to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate — but she suggested that she could be soon in a letter to colleagues.

Meantime, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has enough Republican votes to start Trump's impeachment trial without the support of Democrats, who have been demanding witness testimony.

But, he may not have those votes later. A handful of Senate Republicans are being watched to see if they break with the party and back Democratic efforts to call witnesses against the president.

Plus

THINK about it

It's (almost) always the husband. Crime writer Jake Flanagin writes in an opinion piece that the arrest of Fotis Dulos for the murder of his wife Jennifer Dulos is tragically predictable.

Live BETTER

Trying to eat more plants? Follow a flexitarian diet.

One kind thing

Many readers have asked: How can I help the victims of Australia's catastrophic wildfires?

We've gathered a list of organizations — from the Australian Red Cross to the World Wildlife Fund — that you may consider donating to. And scams to be aware of.

A kangaroo is surrounded by hazy smoke in Canberra, Australia, on Sunday. Lukas Coch / via Reuters

