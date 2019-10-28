Breaking News Emails
'Absolutely perfect': Trump recounts al-Baghdadi mission
The Islamic State militant group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.
Trump heralded the mission that killed al-Baghdadi in a lengthy statement and Q&A with reporters from the White House that was full of stunning detail.
The president said the world’s most wanted terrorist was "whimpering and crying" in his last moments and that he killed himself and three children by detonating a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in.
- How it happened: We pieced together a tick-tock of the secret raid based on Trump’s comments.
- In an about-face, Trump thanked the Kurds for the intelligence they provided that led to the successful mission.
- Analysis: The killing of al-Baghdadi is a win for Trump, but the credit may be fleeting.
ISIS leader al-Baghdadi killed by US forces: New details emergeOct. 28, 201902:07
E.U. approves Brexit extension — for third time
Britons can celebrate Halloween this week without the specter of Brexit.
The European Union has granted the U.K. a "flextension" until January 31 to give the United Kingdom more time to negotiate its divorce deal from the bloc.
The U.K. had been slated to leave the E.U. this Thursday, October 31.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously promised to make Brexit happen by this week, "do or die."
Hurricane-force winds intensify California wildfires
Turbocharged by winds reaching hurricane force, wildfires whipped across Northern California on Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres, driving almost 200,000 people from their homes and seriously injuring a firefighter.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency for not only the fires in the north but also a fire in Los Angeles County that had damaged dozens of structures and injured three firefighters.
"We are deploying every resource available," Newsom said.
High winds fuel California wildfires; governor declares emergencyOct. 28, 201901:47
Why did Microsoft fund an Israeli firm that surveils West Bank Palestinians?
Microsoft said it wouldn’t use facial recognition tech if it restricts "democratic freedoms."
Then it funded an Israeli facial recognition firm that secretly watched West Bank Palestinians.
Plus
- The Astros beat the Nationals 7-1 in Game 5 to take the lead in the World Series.
- Trump was showered with boos and chants of "lock him up" when he was introduced at the World Series.
- California Democrat Rep. Katie Hill resigned amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship.
- On the heels of a landmark call by Amazon region bishops for married men to become priests, Pope Francis called on Catholics to be open to fresh ways of evangelization.
THINK about it
Al-Baghdadi's death doesn't erase Trump's foreign policy failures (or Russia's wins), writer Frida Ghitis argues in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
How virtual reality is helping seniors breathe new life into old memories.
Live BETTER
Six quick and easy meatless recipes even carnivores will love.
Quote of the day
"I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President."
— White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responding to comments by former chief of staff John Kelly that he warned President Trump that he would be impeached if he hired a "yes man" to replace him.
ICYMI: Strange, but true
Butt-dials, the most unfortunate of faux pas, can happen to anyone.
Even to the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
He butt-dialed NBC News investigative reporter Rich Schapiro — twice — leaving long voicemail messages in which he's heard discussing Joe Biden, business in Bahrain and his need for cash.
"The problem is we need some money," Giuliani says in one of the recordings. "We need a few hundred thousand," he adds after a long silence.
Listen to the voicemails and our reporter recalling how he missed the first call while he was distracted by a pink unicorn piñata being strung up at a 5-year-old's birthday party in Central Jersey.
Oct. 16 accidental call: Giuliani talks business interest in BahrainOct. 25, 201900:54
