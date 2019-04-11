Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 11, 2019, 11:47 AM GMT By Petra Cahill

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London this morning after Ecuador withdrew his asylum.

Assange shouts 'you must resist!' as he’s bundled into a police van

The fugitive founder of WikiLeaks and publisher of state secrets that embarrassed governments across the world was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after spending seven years there.

London's Metropolitan Police said the Ecuadorian government had withdrawn asylum for Assange, adding that officers had been "invited" in by the ambassador.

Assange was wanted by British police for skipping bail in August 2012, while he was under investigation for sexual assault and rape in Sweden.

The Australian national has maintained that if forced to surrender to authorities he would eventually be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

European leaders offer Brexit delay

British lawmakers now have until Halloween to squabble over the details of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union after being granted a last-minute extension.

European leaders gave British Prime Minister Theresa May until Oct. 31 to persuade Parliament to approve the country's divorce deal with the bloc.

The major upshot of the extension is that it saves the U.K. from crashing out of the E.U. tomorrow without any agreement. Most experts have warned that a "no-deal Brexit" could tank the economy, bring food shortages, and risk conflict in Northern Ireland.

Post Mueller, Trump pushes the bounds of his power

As a newly emboldened President Donald Trump takes action, liberals sense the rise of a tyrant pushing all the boundaries of power at once, and daring Congress, the courts and political critics to stand in his way.

For the Trump faithful, he has finally been freed to be a truly forceful leader.

In short, the right and the left are seeing the president they always thought was there, NBC News Jonathan Allen writes in an analysis.

Plus

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fires at three historically black churches in Louisiana.

You may be sweating over filing your taxes. These Fortune 500 companies didn't have to. Twice as many firms are paying nothing to the IRS under Trump's new plan.

And we won't be seeing Trump's tax returns any time soon, either. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said his department won't meet House Democrats' deadline to see them.

Kim Kardashian, Esq.? The reality TV star says she's studying to take the bar.

What happens to a community after a rural hospital closes?

Across the United States, rural hospitals are shutting their doors at a staggering rate — and many more are on the brink of shuttering. NBC Left Field spends time with an EMS worker as she fights to help neighbors in need.

Science + Tech = MACH

"Here it is," Harvard astronomer Sheperd Doeleman said as he unveiled the first photo of a black hole on Wednesday.

Scientists say the long-anticipated image will give humanity a glimpse of a bizarre celestial object that has captivated imaginations since Albert Einstein first theorized about it 100 years ago.

Live BETTER

Feeling like it's time to shed that winter weight gain? Here are 5 science-backed tips to do it.

Quote of the day

"Please do not waste this time."

— European Council President Donald Tusk to the U.K. after the new Brexit deadline was set.

One fun thing

Winter is almost here.

The final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" is set to premiere this weekend.

And fans everywhere can't wait to see who will sit on the "Iron Throne."

