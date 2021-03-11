Good morning, NBC News readers.

The passage of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package offers President Joe Biden a key victory as he looks to lead the U.S. out of the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. But we start today looking back at the day one year ago when the country was first forced to reckon with its new reality.

'It felt like the world was falling apart': The day America was forced to face Covid-19

In the days and weeks leading up to March 11, 2020, Americans could be excused for underestimating the coronavirus.

The U.S. had faced a variety of infectious diseases in recent decades — from SARS to Ebola — and it was unclear how this new coronavirus would be notably different.

But any doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic was about to shatter daily life ended on March 11. What had been a steadily building crisis exploded in a handful of hours.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic; Tom Hanks and his wife announced they test positive for the virus; an NBA game minutes from tipoff would be canceled and the season suspended; and former President Donald Trump announced a ban on foreign travelers from Europe.

NBC News spoke with a diverse group of leaders about their recollections of the day the pandemic put the U.S. and the world on an entirely new track.

From that day forward, the pandemic surged across the country in waves — hitting regions at different seasons and creating scenes of lockdowns in one state while beaches remained open in another.

Take a look at maps showing how the Covid surges played out across the country over the last year.

One big result: "We've gone through a collective trauma," said Arthur C. Evans, head of the American Psychological Association.

A new report by the APA found that all the added stress in 2020 is showing up in drastic weight changes and increased alcohol use.

Erin Scott / Reuters

Biden plans victory lap after passage of Covid relief bill

The President is planning to head out of D.C. on a nationwide victory lap after he signs the massive Covid-19 relief package into law to sell his first legislative achievement to the American public. Meantime, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the aid bill a "turning point" that will restore the country's faith in government. By Shannon Pettypiece and Kristen Welker | Read more

Lone Star State standoff over masks

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened Wednesday to sue the city of Austin and surrounding Travis County for defying the governor after he did away with a mask mandate. By Corky Siemaszko | Read more

'Toxic' U.K. press unlikely to change, despite Harry and Meghan pleas, experts say

"The industry operates like a bully, and like any bully when someone stands up to them, it doesn’t know how to cope," one media campaigner said. By Rachel Elbaum | Read more

OPINION: How the GOP used cancel culture to hide its Covid bill obstruction

A simple formula allows Republican Party leaders to retain the support of their "base" even as they enact policies that hurt their own constituents. By Teri Kanefield | Read more

PODCAST: Jury system goes on trial

In our most recent "Into America" podcast episode, host Trymaine Lee looks at whether racial bias in the jury selection process could impact Derek Chauvin's trial. By Trymaine Lee | Listen here

One bittersweet thing

Melissa Miotke

Sports games in packed arenas. Weekend getaways and world travels. Birthday parties with family and friends.

Conspicuously absent: Masks, social distancing, bottles of hand sanitizer.

NBC News asked readers to share the final picture they took before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. The images, from just one year ago, now feel a lifetime away.

Read the story and check out the bittersweet photos readers sent in.

