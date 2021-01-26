Good morning, NBC News readers.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backed-off a demand that had left the Senate at a standstill, House managers delivered the Trump impeachment article and President Joe Biden ups his vaccine goal.

McConnell ends Senate standoff over filibuster - for now

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled late Monday night that he was open to a power-sharing agreement with Democrats that did not include a written commitment to keeping the filibuster.

The Senate is now split 50-50 along party lines. Vice President Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate, gives Democrats narrow control of the chamber with her tiebreaking vote that can help push through President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.

McConnell had said he wanted Democrats to promise to preserve the 60-vote threshold to pass nearly every piece of legislation — a rule known as the filibuster — in exchange for the transfer of control of the Senate's committees.

Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, had made it clear that the party was unwilling to make that promise. The clash has left the chamber stuck at an impasse without establishing the new majority.

But after two Democratic senators voiced support for the longstanding filibuster rule, McConnell signaled a willingness to move forward.

"We’re glad Senator McConnell threw in the towel and gave up on his ridiculous demand," a spokesperson for Schumer said late Monday.

The move came after House managers delivered the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, kicking off preparations for the coming trial.

In other politics news:

Janet Yellen was confirmed as the first female treasury secretary in U.S. history on Monday.

was confirmed as the first female treasury secretary in U.S. history on Monday. The Justice Department Inspector General has launched an investigation into whether any former or current officials engaged in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

has launched an investigation into whether any former or current officials engaged in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. "A tough time to be in public service": Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election, citing the "increasingly polarized" political environment.

Biden ups vaccine goal to 1.5 million shots a day

President Joe Biden said he expects anyone who wants a coronavirus vaccination to be able to get one by the spring, and he upped his vaccination goal for his first 100 days in office.

Biden said Monday that he now believes the country can administer 1.5 million shots a day in the coming weeks and give 150 million vaccinations over the next 100 days.

He said that to reach his new goal, the government is going to have to set up more vaccination sites, hire more people to administer the shots and ensure that there are enough supplies of supplies like syringes. He is asking Congress for more than $400 billion to fund the effort.

But the president also cautioned patience.

"It is going to take time. It is going to take a heck of a lot of time," Biden said, adding: "We are in this for a while."

Meantime, with the emergence of new variants of the virus, some people are wondering: Should I be wearing two masks?

Experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say it can't hurt.

A mask "is a physical covering to prevent droplets," Fauci said Monday on NBC's "TODAY" show. "So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective."

Follow our live blog for all the latest Covid-19 developments.

