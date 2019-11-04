Breaking News Emails
Rudy Giuliani is still plugging away on his bevy of Ukraine investigations, 2020 candidates vie for attention while the impeachment inquiry steals the show and a group of Kung Fu Nuns are breaking down gender stereotypes in the Himalayas.
Pro-Trump search for dirt on the Bidens and the 2016 election goes on amid impeachment circus
While Congress heard closed-door testimony last week on President Donald Trump pushing Ukraine to investigate his opponents, Giuliani was holding his own private Ukraine meeting in his Manhattan office.
The president's personal lawyer met with former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko, who alleges that Kyiv conspired with the Democratic National Committee to hurt Trump in 2016.
So far from keeping their heads down, those working with Giuliani's campaign to get Ukraine to investigate Trump's political opponents are moving ahead unabated, NBC News' interviews in Kyiv and Washington with several of those involved reveal.
Meantime, 49 percent of Americans now support Trump's impeachment and removal from office, according to the latest NBC/ Wall Street Journal poll.
Despite those grim numbers for Trump, the poll also contains silver linings for the president. The GOP base remains loyal to him with nine-in-10 Republicans opposing his removal from office.
'Rock bottom': Residents' health suffers in states that refused to expand Medicaid
Mississippi is one of 14 states that chose not to expand Medicaid, forgoing about $1 billion from the federal government each year since 2012 when the Affordable Care Act offered states the opportunity to expand care.
The conservative states that refused Medicaid expansion have left an estimated 2.5 million poor adults without health insurance.
As health care costs continue to grow, it has become a core campaign issue in Mississippi’s contentious gubernatorial election that will be decided Tuesday.
"I've gone years without medication, and it's gotten to a point where you hit rock bottom. And it's just like, 'Okay, if I go, I go,'" said Darlene Velasco, who is diabetic and stopped taking her medication after losing insurance.
Impeachment haunts the campaign trail as candidates compete against the bigger story
Impeachment is rolling into the 2020 presidential primary like a winter storm, threatening to blot out the sun for candidates desperate for attention and sweep several leading candidates off the trail entirely just before the Iowa caucuses early next year.
And there's not a thing the Democratic contenders can do about it.
"You know, a lot of politics is about the illusion of control, when really we're all subject to the winds of history that are blowing around," Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in response to questions from NBC News aboard his campaign bus.
But "Saturday Night Live" is doing its very best to keep a spotlight on the 2020 candidates.
This weekend they took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren's newly released "Medicare for All" plan with cast member Kate McKinnon playing the candidate explaining her plan at a mock town hall event.
'SNL' takes on Warren's 'Medicare for All' planNov. 3, 201902:33
- "Poor judgment": McDonald's fired its CEO for engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.
- On the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran announced new violations of its nuclear deal with world powers.
- Trump threatened to pull California's federal aid for combating dangerous wildfires.
- White nationalists were caught trying to record a video in front of the Emmett Till memorial.
- A Hong Kong lawmaker's ear was partially bitten off during an anti-government protest.
Jennifer Garner's Instagram is the last uncorrupted corner of the internet, Brian Moylan writes in an opinion piece.
Need a quick and easy meal idea? These 4-ingredient mini chicken pot pies are the perfect fall comfort food.
A group of Kung Fu Nuns are kicking gender stereotypes to the curb and striking a pose for equality.
The Druk Amitabha Mountain Monastery in Kathmandu is the home of hundreds of young nuns rewriting their place in the Buddhist hierarchy, while spreading a message of human rights in villages across the Himalayas through kung fu.
"We do not spread Buddhism, we spread humanity," one of the nuns explained.
