Mulvaney backtracks after saying Trump held up Ukraine aid for political reasons
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney scrambled the administration's defense against impeachment Thursday when he said that President Donald Trump held up nearly $400 million in military aid in order to pressure Ukraine to pursue an investigation that could politically benefit President Donald Trump.
Mulvaney told reporters during a televised White House briefing that the funding was indeed withheld until Ukraine moved to investigate a debunked conspiracy involving Democrats and the 2016 U.S election.
"I have news for everybody: Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy," Mulvaney said.
He tried to walk back his comments later Thursday and issued a statement contradicting his remarks during the press briefing.
But the damage was already done.
The issue of a quid pro quo with Ukraine is at the very heart of the impeachment inquiry and Trump and his allies have vigorously denied that there was one for weeks.
After the comments, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said that the situation had "gone from very, very bad to much, much worse."
The original purpose for Mulvaney's press briefing was to announce that the White House had chosen Trump's private Miami-area golf resort for next year's G-7 summit of world leaders.
The news drew immediate criticism that the president was using his office for personal profit.
Meantime, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has become embroiled in the Ukraine affair, announced his resignation Thursday.
U.S., Turkey agree to cease-fire to allow Kurds to retreat
Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that the United States reached a cease-fire agreement with Turkey.
Pence said that Turkey will suspend its military operations in Syria for five days to allow Kurdish forces to leave a designated safe zone, and that U.S. forces will aid in the retreat.
"The Kurds are very happy, Turkey is very happy, the U.S. is very happy, and you know what? Civilization is very happy. It's a great thing for civilization," President Trump said about the agreement at a campaign rally Thursday.
But the Kurds were not party to the agreement that essentially gives Turkey exactly what it sought to achieve with their military operation.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney blasted the administration following Thursday's announcement saying the cease-fire was "far from a victory" in an impassioned speech from the Senate floor.
Romney said that the administration’s “decision to abandon” the Kurds “strikes at American honor” and “will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history."
Despite the ceasefire, gunfire, grenades and mortars could be heard in the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain on Friday, according to NBC News reporters in the region.
In Memoriam: Elijah Cummings
Elijah Cummings, the 12-term Maryland congressman who died on Thursday, is being remembered as an eloquent and militant voice for democracy.
"He approached his work with a kind of joyousness," said Robert C. Smith, an emeritus professor of political science at San Francisco State University who remembers meeting Cummings in the 1990s. "He was able to express his militant commitment to liberal progressive causes, but he always did it in a moderate way."
Quote of the day
"You don’t hold up foreign aid that we had previously appropriated for a political initiative. Period."
— Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, when asked about acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's remarks on Thursday.
One fun thing
It's always important to have a sense of humor — especially after you've been denigrated by the world's most powerful man.
Former Defense Secretary James Mattis showed off his at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday night — a day after President Donald Trump demeaned him as "the world's most overrated general" during a contentious White House meeting with members of Congress.
"I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress," he joked. "So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals."
Gen. Mattis fires back at Trump for 'overrated' remarkOct. 18, 201903:13
