While jurors deliberate the fate of Derek Chauvin, the country is bracing for the verdict's fallout. Former vice president and liberal champion Walter Mondale has died. And Montanans get another grim reminder of the danger of grizzlies.

Here's what we're watching this Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis, and the nation, anxiously await Chauvin verdict

With jury deliberations underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death, the eyes of the nation are now on Minneapolis as the country braces for a verdict.

A heavy and armed military presence could be seen across the city and many businesses were boarded up in anticipation of unrest when a verdict is announced, but local law enforcement agencies and community leaders have pleaded with the public to protest peacefully.

"We want peaceful assembly. We want peaceful protest," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference Monday. "We know that we have a city that is mourning. That they're in grief. The last thing that we want to do is turn this thing into an enforcement situation."

For now, the case is in the hands of the jury. Here's what to expect from their deliberations.

Interestingly, in a case that sparked a global movement against police violence and systematic racism, prosecutors emphasized a pro-police stance during their closing arguments.

"To be very clear, this case is called the 'State of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin,' this case is not called the 'State of Minnesota vs. the police,' prosecutor Steven Schleicher told the jury during his closing remarks Monday. "This is not an anti-police prosecution, it’s a pro-police prosecution."

Meantime, Chauvin's defense team argued there was "absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposefully applied unlawful force." Read highlights from the closing arguments here.

Watch NBC News NOW, MSNBC and NBCNews.com for ongoing coverage.

Owen Franken / Corbis via Getty Images file

Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Walter Mondale, the former Democratic senator and Jimmy Carter's vice president who lost his own presidential bid with President Ronald Reagan's landslide reelection victory in 1984, died at his home in Minneapolis Monday. The champion of liberal politics is credited with redefining the role of the vice president. By Dartunorro Clark and Alex Johnson | Read more

We found hundreds of posts about plans to attack the Capitol. Why aren’t we seeing this evidence in court?

The feds have presented no evidence any of the people charged in the Jan. 6 riot planned to attack the Capitol. Yet a new report and a separate NBC News review found hundreds of social media posts showing just that. By Ken Dilanian and Ben Collins | Read more

Crises collide: Homeless in America when climate disaster strikes

For the homeless, natural disasters prove torturous for more than the obvious fact that it's worse to be outside than inside during a storm. Encampments are destroyed. Resources, often hard-won, are lost. If infrastructure is damaged, a job might become more difficult or impossible to get to. By Andrew McCormick | Read more

OPINION: Why Andrew Yang (still) isn't ready for primetime

For all his talk of tapping into the zeitgeist and offering a new kind of mayoral campaign, Yang does not seem to want to meet the moment, one Brooklyn-based writer argues. By Alex Yablon | Read more

Britain laid one Mountbatten to rest, then Sinn Fein said ‘sorry’ for killing of another

It is often said that funerals can be a time to build bridges, and Prince Philip’s is apparently no exception. A day after he was laid to rest, the leader of Sinn Fein, the Irish nationalist party that was the political wing of the outlawed Irish Republican Army, expressed regret for the 1979 assassination of Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten. By Rachel Elbaum | Read more

BETTER: Yes, you still need to wear a mask after getting your Covid-19 vaccine. Here's why

You still have to do your bit to try to slow the spread of transmission of the disease until more of the population is vaccinated, experts say. By Kerry Breen | Read more

One fun thing

Tahchiona Smith learned to fly a plane solo before getting her driver’s license, taking free lessons at a Houston public high school. Now she’s created a scholarship to help others afford the high cost of flight school.

Watch a video about her mission to help other aspiring pilots learn to fly.

