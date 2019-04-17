Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

France and the rest of the world are still coming to terms with the devastation of the Notre Dame fire — but there are some significant domestic U.S. stories today too.

Macron's five-year plan to rebuild Notre Dame

(Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images)

While some have predicted it may take decades to rebuild Notre Dame to its former glory, President Emmanuel Macron wants it done in just five years. "We have so much to reconstruct. So yes, we will rebuild the Cathedral of Notre Dame more beautifully," he said Wednesday. "And I would like it to be achieved in five years from now."

However, experts have warned that the process could take much longer. NBC News is continuing with in-depth coverage of this story, including:

A rundown of all the things that were lost and saved in the fire

An interview with the organist who was playing in the cathedral just before the fire broke out

How the fire provides a stark warning for medieval buildings across Europe, including London's Westminster Abbey

How social media became awash with Islamophobic hoaxes and conspiracy theories after the fire

Video: President Macron: "We will rebuild Notre Dame"

Attorney General's ruling could mean months more detention for migrants

(Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images)

Thousands of asylum seekers could spend longer in detention while a decision is made about their future, due to a ruling by Attorney General William Barr.

Barr weighed in on an immigration case on Wednesday (see the judgment here) to establish that migrants facing full removal proceedings shouldn't be allowed to stay and live in the U.S. while out on bond.

They can now be detained until there's a decision in their case — and some migrant rights advocates say that amounts to indefinite detention.

However, one possible snag is that Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn't have enough capacity to hold everyone: Barr said the rule should come into force in 90 days to give it enough time to build more beds.

Trump vetoes bill to end U.S. military involvement in Yemen

(Mohammed Huwais / AFP - Getty)

President Donald Trump used only his second veto on Wednesday to stop a bill to end U.S. involvement in the bitter and bloody civil war in Yemen.

Earlier this month Congress decided to break with the president and invoke the War Powers Resolution for the first time to stop U.S assistance in a foreign war.

But Trump is holding firm, saying the bill was an "unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities."

Plus

Authorities in Colorado are searching for a woman said to be "infatuated with the Colombine shooting" and thought to be a "credible threat," leading to the closure of all metro area schools.

A white man suspected of involvement in the burning of three African-American churches in Louisiana isfacing hate crime charges.

Netflix has announced a record quarter for new subscribers, adding 9.6 million around the world to give it a total of almost 149 million.

THINK about it

Tiger Woods' sporting comeback at the Masters was impressive — but it doesn't erase his past mistakes, argues Dan Solomon.

Science + Tech = MACH

Stonehenge might be the world's most famous neolithic structure, but who built it? A new study of skeleton DNA shows that people living in the area at the time were descended from travelers from Anatolia in modern-day Turkey.

Quote of the day

"It’s like seeing your own house burning. It’s just unbearable."

— Johann Vexo, the organist who was playing in Notre Dame just before the fire

One fun thing

Mike Laboda took his two girls to the ball game promising to buy them a puppy if Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit a home run in his third consecutive game.

Of course, he hammered one — and Yelich himself delivered the dog after the game.

Video: Baseball superstar’s home run earns young fans a puppy

