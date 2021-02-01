Good morning, NBC News readers.

President Joe Biden has agreed to meet with a group of GOP senators to discuss a trimmed Covid relief package. Donald Trump's lawyers exited after the former president insisted his impeachment defense focus on false election claims. And one out of three Americans are bracing for a major snow storm.

Biden, GOP senators to discuss slimmed-down Covid relief proposal

President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators Monday who have proposed a slimmed-down coronavirus relief plan that they say can win bipartisan support.

The Republicans' proposed package is much smaller than Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal, and includes $160 billion for vaccines, $4 billion for health and substance abuse services, the continuation of current unemployment aid and unspecified "targeted" economic assistance and help for schools.

The invitation came late Sunday after the senators requested the meeting.

It is a Republican-only proposal at a time when Democrats control the White House and Congress. But it will test Biden's calls for unity and bipartisanship while promising lofty policy goals.

Biden "is open to ideas wherever they come," Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said Sunday on NBC News' "Meet The Press."

"What he's uncompromising about is the need to move with speed on a comprehensive plan," Deese said.

"We crushed it" : How did West Virginia become a national leader in Covid vaccinations?

: How did West Virginia become a national leader in Covid vaccinations? Covid variants are spreading across the U.S. Here's where they are, state by state.

Trump lawyers exit after he pushed them to cite baseless false election fraud claims

A team of lawyers has parted ways with Donald Trump after the former president asked them to focus on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud as part of his impeachment defense strategy, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

At least three lawyers — Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier and Joshua Howard — decided to leave the legal team after being asked to focus on the claims of fraud in the election that he lost as part of his defense strategy, the sources said.

Two new attorneys — David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. — were named Sunday evening, just days before a pre-trial brief is due for the impeachment trail that is set to begin a week from Tuesday.

Trump wanted his original team to falsely argue he won the election and continue his baseless suggestions the presidential race was somehow "rigged," per one person with knowledge of the discussions, but the attorneys were not comfortable with amplifying misinformation. Instead, they wanted to use a Constitutional argument.

Major storm hitting northeast with up to 2 feet of snow

Millions across the Northeast are waking up Monday to a major winter storm with up to 2 feet of snow projected and blizzard-like conditions expected across the region.

The National Weather Service warned that widespread heavy snow of one to two feet is forecast from Pennsylvania into New England including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. The snowfall is expected to last through Tuesday.

NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said the tri-state area could see its biggest snowstorm in five years, while New York City could get between 12 and 16 inches of snow, with up to 20 inches possible.

Here's why more and more women are permanently rethinking drinking, cultural historian Lynn Stuart Parramore writes in an opinion piece.

Pandemic eating problems like comfort eating and cooking fatigue can affect our mental and physical health. A dietitian offers tips on how to break the stress eating cycle.

Air purifier sales have surged since last year. Here's where to save on several highly-rated Molekule air purifiers.

"My rise to Congress belongs as much to my mother as it does to me."

— Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., the first gay Afro Latino elected to Congress, reflects on his journey from public housing in the Bronx to the House of Representatives at the start of Black History Month.

One young civic thing

Charlie Olsen may only be in fifth grade, but he's already a governor. The New Hampshire Kid Governor, that is.

On Friday, the 10-year-old was officially sworn in and he has big plans to help other kids feeling stressed and lonely during the pandemic.

"One thing that I really want to fix is that some people aren't afraid to tell their teacher that they skinned their knee, but they are afraid to say that they are feeling sad or depressed," said Charlie. "I want to break the stigma about that and want people to know that they are not alone."

He has plans for fundraisers, a mentoring program and a video series spotlighting mental health.

Inspired by Charlie's mission, the adult New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has pledged $3 million in his state funds to support his initiative.

