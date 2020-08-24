Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Good morning, NBC News readers.

A police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin sparks protests, Kellyanne Conway says she's stepping away from the White House and the Republican Party gets ready for its week in the spotlight.

Here's what we're watching this Monday morning.

Video shows Wisconsin police shooting a Black man multiple times in broad daylight

A Black man was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, prompting community protests and widespread anger.

The incident, which was captured on video, comes just three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The man, identified by his family as Jacob Blake, 29, is in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement. The family has since confirmed that Blake is out of surgery and stable.

This story was just breaking overnight. Catch up on the latest here.

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, announced she will be leaving the White House at the end of August, in a statement Sunday.

Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager before she became one of his staunchest defenders in the White House, said that she was leaving the White House to focus more on her children.

Her husband George Conway, a conservative lawyer who co-founded the anti-Trump organization the Lincoln Project, also said Sunday that he is leaving the group to devote more time to family. He added that he would be taking a break from Twitter, where he has 1.4 million followers.

The couple's announcement comes on the heels of their 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, announcing on social media Saturday that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.

Conway said in her statement that she will announce her future plans later. "For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

Republican National Convention kicks off tonight

After the Democrats made their case for the White House last week, now it's the Republicans turn.

This week the spotlight will turn to the 2020 Republican National Convention, where President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will officially be nominated for the GOP ticket.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

We can expect four evenings of Trump allies and family members making their case for the incumbent team to be re-elected.

Breaking with tradition, Trump will deliver his acceptance speech as the Republican Party's presidential nominee live from the White House — raising a host of legal and ethical concerns.

It is unprecedented in modern politics for the White House to be used as the site of an explicitly political event, with past presidents maintaining some boundaries between the office of the presidency and their re-election bids.

The spruced up White House Rose Garden will also be used as a venue for Melania Trump's convention speech on Tuesday night.

Trump heads into the RNC needing to make the greatest sales pitch of his life, but he has a credibility problem, NBC News's Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis.

Watch NBC News, MSNBC and NBCNews.com for special coverage of the RNC tonight.

Trump announces emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment after accusing FDA of delays

Trump announced Sunday his administration was providing an emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, a treatment that more than 70,000 patients have already received.

Making the announcement the evening before the start of the RNC, the president said the authorization "will dramatically expand access to this treatment."

The treatment, which involves taking antibody-rich blood product from recovered coronavirus patients and providing it to those afflicted with the virus, has shown some benefit to patients but evidence remains inconclusive about its effectiveness and appropriate dosage.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn made clear the emergency use authorization was not the same as the treatment being approved by the FDA and that the treatment still needs to undergo randomized clinical trials to determine its safety and effectiveness.

Get all the latest coronavirus news here.

Belarus strongman Lukashenko wears body armor, carries rifle as protests

Belarus’ embattled president has a message for tens of thousands of protesters who continue to demand he step down: He's not going anywhere.

Video shown on state news agency Belta showed a rifle-wielding President Alexander Lukashenko emerging from a helicopter after other unverified video shared on social media showed him hovering over huge protest crowds in the capital Minsk. No ammunition clip was visible in his weapon.

The strongman wearing body armor was show by Belta arriving by helicopter as the crowds approached the edges of his presidential residence grounds before dispersing peacefully.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko armed with a Kalashnikov-type rifle greeting riot police officers near the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday. State TV and Radio Company of Belarus via AP / AP

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Plus

THINK about it

Trump's 2020 election transition plan remains a bit of a mystery — and that's a big red flag, Donald K. Sherman, deputy director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, writes in an opinion piece.

One fun thing

When Carmen Garner received his government stimulus check, he wanted to pay it forward.

Drawing on his passion for fishing, he created the non-profit Inner City Anglers to take students from the big city to the great outdoors.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra Cahill