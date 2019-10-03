Breaking News Emails
As impeachment battle turns hot, Trump lashes out
President Trump's growing frustration with Democrats' amped up impeachment efforts was on public display Wednesday as he spent the day openly raging against the media and his political rivals.
In the stretch of a few hours, Trump called Democratic impeachment efforts "BULLSHIT" in a tweetstorm, cast vulgar aspersions against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, got into a verbal altercation with a reporter during a press conference, and issued unfounded claims about his political rivals.
His face flushed at times, voice raised, and his gestures increasingly animated — Trump lashed out at his perceived enemies while the president of Finland looked on in the Oval Office and during a later press conference.
After a New York Times report that the whistleblower filed his complaint after consulting with an aide to the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Trump and other Republicans accused Schiff of orchestrating the controversial report — even falsely claiming that the California Congressman wrote it.
But Democratic committee aides told NBC News that what happened was rather routine.
NBC News' Jon Allen writes in a news analysis that Trump's Wednesday outbursts were right out of the president's political playbook. As the impeachment vise tightens, Trump is turning his personal battle into a partisan war.
Trump gets confrontational at presser amid impeachment inquiryOct. 3, 201904:58
'I forgive you': Victim's brother hugs sobbing Amber Guyger after her murder sentence
Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murder for fatally shooting her unarmed neighbor in his apartment, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors had asked jurors to sentence Guyger to at least 28 years — symbolic because the victim Botham Jean would have celebrated his 28th birthday last Sunday.
But in a dramatic courtroom moment, the murder victim's younger brother, Brandt Jean, forgave Guyger and embraced her in court.
"If you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I forgive you," Brandt Jean said to Guyger. "And I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you."
But outside the courtroom, there was anger at the sentence and large street protests.
Amber Guyger hugged by victim’s brother in emotional court momentOct. 3, 201902:14
Seven killed after WWII plane crashes, erupts into flames at Bradley Airport
Seven people aboard a vintage World War II plane were killed Wednesday when it crashed shortly after takeoff, erupting into flames at Bradley International Airport, just outside of Hartford, Connecticut, authorities said.
There were 13 people on board the Boeing B-17, two pilots, one attendant, and 10 passengers.
The airport — in Windsor Locks, about 15 miles north of Hartford — is hosting a show of vintage World War II aircraft this week.
Bugs, mold and unwashed hands: ‘Horrible’ nursing home kitchens endanger the elderly, advocates say
Authorities have discovered thousands of food safety violations in America’s nursing homes in the past three years, where fragile residents can least tolerate such lapses, an investigation by the nonprofit news outlet FairWarning found.
Problems include cockroach infestations, undercooked food and ill staff members touching residents’ meals.
“It’s an accepted practice to have crappy conditions in the kitchen,” said Charlene Harrington, a nurse and professor who has researched nursing home quality. “And people are just totally unaware of it.”
Plus
- The 18-year-old Hong Kong student protester shot by a police officer has been charged with assault.
- At least 20 soldiers were injured after a parachute training exercise at a Mississippi military base went awry.
- Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was hospitalized for a blocked artery and canceled his campaign events "until further notice."
- Ed Buck, the wealthy Democratic political donor, has been indicted in the drug overdose deaths of two men.
- Opera star Placido Domingo resigned Wednesday as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple harassment claims.
- American lovers of Scotch whisky, French wine and Italian cheese might have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Trump administration slapped tariffs on $7.5 billion of European consumer products.
THINK about it
Meghan Markle's bitter family estrangement made her a tabloid target, Hannah Beckerman writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
A new theory suggests that our solar system's mysterious "Planet 9" may actually be a tiny, ancient black hole.
Live BETTER
Those weekly splurges we are all guilty of can cost $7,400 extra annually. Here are the biggest budget busters.
Quote of the day
"I’ll tell you in a secret. Yes, we will definitely intervene. It’s a secret so that everyone can laugh."
— Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mocking response to a question by NBC News’ Keir Simmons about the possibility of future Russian interference in U.S. elections.
One fun thing
Producer Swizz Beats opens up about his work in music and art, from working as a teenage barber who sold mix tapes to collaborating with Jay Z, Beyoncé, Drake and Lil Wayne.
Swizz also talks about his effort, along with his wife Alicia Keys, to reform the art world and support black painters, sculptors and visual artists in the latest episode of "Mavericks with Ari Melber."
