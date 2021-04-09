Prince Philip dies at 99, Amazon's union vote and a big hole in Biden's infrastructure plan

Good morning, NBC News readers.

The royal family just shared the news that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died this morning. He was 99 years old.

Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Matt Dunham / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, has died at age 99.

Philip spent 65 years supporting the queen, retiring from his public role in 2017 and staying largely out of the view since. In his active years, he helped set a new course for the monarchy under a young queen, championing Britain itself, as well as environmental causes, science and technology.

Over the years, the queen acknowledged Philip’s deep influence on her, calling him her “strength and stay” in a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

“I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know,” she said at the time.

Watch NBC News, MSNBC and NBCNews.com for more coverage throughout the day.

Friday's top stories

Frederic J Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Amazon appears to stave off unionization in major test vote at Alabama warehouse

'Ticking time bomb': Advocates say Biden’s infrastructure plan falls short on saving dams

President Joe Biden's sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan reads like a Christmas wish list for people hoping to see more federal spending on roads, bridges, airports, schools and other deteriorating public resources. But advocates concerned about the threat posed by aging dams feel like they got short shrift. By Erin Einhorn | Read more

Man accused of killing five in South Carolina shooting had gruesome injury and concussions during six NFL seasons

Phillip Adams, a former NFL defensive back, is accused of killing five people in South Carolina on Wednesday and then dying by suicide. He may be best known for suffering a gruesome injury during a 2010 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams. He also suffered from at least two concussions. His family was stunned and bewildered by the shooting. "I think the football messed him up," his father told NBC affiliate WCNC. By David K. Li and Helen Kwong | Read more

From bodybags to vaccines: Air Force reservist recounts role in war on Covid-19

By Corky Siemaszko | Read more

OPINION: Covid gave me the best birthday party I ever had ― as an adult

Covid's restrictions provided a revelation: Remote parties allowed us to celebrate with all of our dearest, not just our nearest. By Rachel Pomerance Berl |Read more

BETTER: Reading the digital room: Is your body language over Zoom sending the wrong signals?

Digital body language matters, but may look a little different than in-person social cues. By Kerry Breen, Vicky Nguyen | Read more

Also in the news ...

