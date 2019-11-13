Good morning, NBC News readers.
First public impeachment hearings get underway
The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will enter a new phase today with the House Intelligence Committee's first public hearings.
Democrats believe the witnesses will bring to life allegations that Trump has abused the power of the presidency.
Republican lawmakers are expected to focus on the witnesses' lack of direct interaction with the president and to try and give credence to a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, and not Russia, that meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
- Two witnesses are expected to testify today. Who are they? Read more about Bill Taylor and George Kent.
- What's the mood at the White House? A combative Trump and his allies are bracing for the impact of the live, televised hearings.
- Analysis: It's Trump vs. the bureaucrats who collectively contend the president placed his own gain above American national security interests, writes NBC News' Jonathan Allen.
Impeachment 101: Now that hearings are airing, what happens next?Nov. 13, 201900:51
Ahead of Trump meeting, Erdogan threatens to buy Russian jets
Meantime, across the street Trump will be hosting his own special guest: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Despite the prestigious platform of a White House meeting, Erdogan is threatening to further inflame tensions between Washington and Ankara by purchasing Russian military fighter jets, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.
And as prosecutors turn up the heat on a multi-million dollar sanctions evasion scheme involving Turkey and Iran, national security experts fear that Erdogan will use his influence with Trump to ask for protection.
Arctic blast heads east and south after pummeling the Midwest
Better bundle up this morning.
The arctic blast of snow and ice that killed at least four people and caused highway pileups involving dozens of vehicles on highways across the Midwest is taking aim at the East and as far south as Texas, where more record and near-record low temperatures are forecast for today.
Exclusive: Senior Trump official embellished her résumé, put face on a fake Time cover
A senior Trump administration official exaggerated her résumé with misleading claims about her professional background — even creating a fake Time magazine cover with her face on it — raising questions about her qualifications to hold a top position at the State Department.
An NBC News investigation found Mina Chang inflated her educational background, invented a role on a U.N. panel and exaggerated the scope of her nonprofit's work.
- Former national security adviser John Bolton suggested in a private speech that some of Trump's foreign policy decisions are motivated by personal or financial interests.
- Did overly aggressive marketing turn Disney Plus into Disney Minus?
- A billionaire’s son is the latest target of China’s social credit system.
- Parents call for reforms to protect families from mistaken child abuse allegations.
- Overweight cat body-double flight scam leaves owner without thousands of air miles.
- Venice floods: The historic Italian canal city has been hit by the worst flooding in 50 years with 85 percent of the art capital under water.
THINK about it
Will the Supreme Court stand up to Trump over DACA? All eyes are turning to Chief Justice John Roberts, Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School, writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
Comic books from DC to Marvel have tackled Asian American representation in different ways. Here are five worth checking out.
One fun thing
John Legend has a new title: Sexiest Man Alive.
Blake Shelton, who was also bestowed People magazine's honor in 2017, made the announcement on NBC's "The Voice."
The country singer handed Legend some short shorts with bedazzled letters "EGOTSMA" to signify the singer's many honors: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now, Sexiest Man Alive.
